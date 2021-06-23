Vulcan continues to get “Climate Active”

2 minute read

In a further boost to Vulcan Energy’s (ASX:VUL) green credentials, its Australian business has now been certified as carbon neutral by Climate Active.

Vulcan is aiming to become the world’s first lithium producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Its ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM Project intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource, which is Europe’s largest lithium resource, in Germany.

The news comes hot on the heels of VUL becoming a member of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), an umbrella partnership comprising of 70 members working towards a sustainable battery value chain globally.

The GBA follows ten guiding principles covering issues from the circular recovery of battery materials, ensuring transparency of greenhouse gas emissions and their progressive reduction, to eliminating child and forced labour.

VUL is intent on driving systemic change and will be participating in advancing projects and initiatives around battery materials traceability and transparency that will shape the industry.

Being certified by Climate Active gives VUL even more credibility in its aim.

Climate Active is a partnership between the Australian Government, and Australian businesses, to encourage voluntary climate action.

As part of the Climate Active Network, Vulcan has joined a network of organisations and businesses leading voluntary action on climate change.

“Setting future “net zero” targets by businesses around the world is a step in the right direction, but at Vulcan we are proud to be leading the charge, by being certified as carbon neutral here and now, VUL Managing Director, Dr. Francis Wedin said.

“Whilst we are building towards lithium production for the battery market with net zero greenhouse gas emissions through our ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM Project, it is important to also be Carbon Neutral while we are developing. Vulcan is proud to join the Climate Active Network, and to be certified as a Carbon Neutral business in Australia.”

Vulcan is seeking similar certification for its European Union operations.