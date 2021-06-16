Vulcan accepted into the Global Battery Alliance
2 minute read
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) has been admitted as a Member of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), an umbrella partnership comprising of 70 members workings towards a sustainable battery value chain globally.
The GBA follows ten guiding principles covering issues from the circular recovery of battery materials, ensuring transparency of greenhouse gas emissions and their progressive reduction, to eliminating child and forced labour.
Industry members involved in the GBA include BMW Group, BASF, BP, Google, Renault Group, LG Chem, Umicore, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group. Vulcan joins SQM and Wesfarmers as members from the lithium sector.
GBA Battery Passport
The GBA is also developing the Battery Passport, a digital representation of a battery that conveys information about all Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) and lifecycle requirements based on a comprehensive definition of a sustainable battery.
The Battery Passport is a global solution for securely sharing information and data to prove responsibility and sustainability to consumers with a "quality seal", while enabling resource efficiency across the battery life cycle. It will enable the following outcomes:
- Provide transparency in practices and impact of the battery along the value chain.
- Create a framework for benchmarking batteries against criteria by identifying those that are best and worst in class and providing minimum acceptable standards for a sustainable and responsible battery.
- Validate and track progress on the pathway to sustainable, responsible and resource-efficient batteries.
- Vulcan will be participating in advancing projects and initiatives around battery materials traceability and transparency that will shape the industry.
Commenting on the membership, Managing Director, Dr. Francis Wedin said, “Vulcan is pleased to join the major industry, public institution and NGO members who form the Global Battery Alliance.
"Our goal is lithium production for the battery market with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, through our ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM Project, but also by driving systemic change across the industry.
"As a member of the GBA, we look forward to working with our fellow members to shape this agenda, at this critical juncture in Earth’s history as we aim to fundamentally change transportation and energy for the better.”
View Our Investment Portfolios
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.