Vulcan accepted into the Global Battery Alliance

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) has been admitted as a Member of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), an umbrella partnership comprising of 70 members workings towards a sustainable battery value chain globally.

The GBA follows ten guiding principles covering issues from the circular recovery of battery materials, ensuring transparency of greenhouse gas emissions and their progressive reduction, to eliminating child and forced labour.

Industry members involved in the GBA include BMW Group, BASF, BP, Google, Renault Group, LG Chem, Umicore, Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group. Vulcan joins SQM and Wesfarmers as members from the lithium sector.

GBA Battery Passport

The GBA is also developing the Battery Passport, a digital representation of a battery that conveys information about all Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) and lifecycle requirements based on a comprehensive definition of a sustainable battery.

The Battery Passport is a global solution for securely sharing information and data to prove responsibility and sustainability to consumers with a "quality seal", while enabling resource efficiency across the battery life cycle. It will enable the following outcomes:

Provide transparency in practices and impact of the battery along the value chain.

Create a framework for benchmarking batteries against criteria by identifying those that are best and worst in class and providing minimum acceptable standards for a sustainable and responsible battery.

Validate and track progress on the pathway to sustainable, responsible and resource-efficient batteries.

Vulcan will be participating in advancing projects and initiatives around battery materials traceability and transparency that will shape the industry.

Commenting on the membership, Managing Director, Dr. Francis Wedin said, “Vulcan is pleased to join the major industry, public institution and NGO members who form the Global Battery Alliance.

"Our goal is lithium production for the battery market with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, through our ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM Project, but also by driving systemic change across the industry.

"As a member of the GBA, we look forward to working with our fellow members to shape this agenda, at this critical juncture in Earth’s history as we aim to fundamentally change transportation and energy for the better.”