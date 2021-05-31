TechGen surveying areas featuring high grade copper and silver
2 minutes read
TechGen Metals Limited’s (ASX:TG1) scheduled heliborne Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic (VTEMTM Max) geophysical survey has commenced at the company’s Station Creek Project in the Ashburton Basin of Western Australia.
Management was attracted to the Station Creek Project by the presence of major fault structures, historic high grade historic copper rock chip samples and an overall lack of modern exploration in the area, suggesting it is a highly prospective strategic asset with unquantified exploration upside.
The Station Creek Project as shown below consists of a single Exploration Licence (E08/2946) which covers an area of 54km2.
The VTEMTM Max survey at the Station Creek Project will cover the entire project area, consisting of approximately 300 line kilometres of surveying with nominal 200 metre spacing between flight lines.
The VTEMTM Max system is the most innovative and successful airborne electromagnetic system to be introduced in more than 30 years.
The proprietary receiver design, using the advantages of modern digital electronics and signal processing, delivers exceptionally low-noise levels.
Coupled with a high dipole moment transmitter, the result is unparalleled resolution and depth of investigation in precision electromagnetic measurements.
Historic work and exploration completed by TechGen has identified areas of high grade copper (± silver and gold) rock chip samples and as shown below, outcropping copper mineralisation (malachite and azurite) within the project area.
Upcoming survey results could be share price catalyst
Several areas of anomalism occur along a major north-west striking fault.
The VTEM-Max survey is being undertaken to identify possible sulphide mineralisation at depth across the project area.
XRD analysis has been undertaken on a single rock chip sample which assayed outstanding grades of 54.7% copper and 257g/t silver.
The results of the XRD analysis have indicated that in addition to the presence of copper oxide minerals (Malachite, Brochantite and Atacamite) the copper arsenate mineral Olivenite and copper sulphide mineral Djurleite are also present within the sample.
The VTEM survey is anticipated to take 4 to 5 days, indicating some potentially near-term market moving news flow is imminent.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.