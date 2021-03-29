PRL commences wind and solar data collection at ZERO CARBON HYDROGEN Project
Province Resources Ltd (ASX:PRL) has announced the successful commencement of wind and solar data collection at the HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project.
The HyEnergy Project is located in Western Australia’s north-west and covers an area of 1,408 square kilometres.
Feasibility Studies Data Collection has commenced with the installation of the first Fulcrum3D SODAR (Sonic Detection and Ranging) weather monitoring station at site.
The Fulcrum3D Sodar monitoring station is critical in collecting preliminary wind and solar data within the project area to assess the wind and solar resource potential.
Fulcrum3D’s flagship Sodar wind monitoring system is one of only five remote sensing instruments globally considered to provide bankable wind data by leading independent consultants, such as DNV.
The data collected will enable the proposed wind turbines and solar array network to be optimised, prior to the final project scope and scale decision point.
Managing Director, David Frances, commented, “It is great to be able to hit the ground running on the exciting HyEnergy green hydrogen project, I look forward to progressing the feasibility studies as quickly as possible.”
Company Background
As we covered on 17 February 2021, PRL has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire all of the shares in Ozexco Pty Ltd.
PRL is natural resources company focused on the completion of the acquisition and progression of the HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
The company also has some legacy mineral exploration projects with potential for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, vanadium and other mineral opportunities that have a long mine life and play a critical role in the economic development of world economies.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.