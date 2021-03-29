PRL commences wind and solar data collection at ZERO CARBON HYDROGEN Project

Province Resources Ltd (ASX:PRL) has announced the successful commencement of wind and solar data collection at the HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project.

The HyEnergy Project is located in Western Australia’s north-west and covers an area of 1,408 square kilometres.

Feasibility Studies Data Collection has commenced with the installation of the first Fulcrum3D SODAR (Sonic Detection and Ranging) weather monitoring station at site.

The Fulcrum3D Sodar monitoring station is critical in collecting preliminary wind and solar data within the project area to assess the wind and solar resource potential.

Fulcrum3D’s flagship Sodar wind monitoring system is one of only five remote sensing instruments globally considered to provide bankable wind data by leading independent consultants, such as DNV.

The data collected will enable the proposed wind turbines and solar array network to be optimised, prior to the final project scope and scale decision point.

Managing Director, David Frances, commented, “It is great to be able to hit the ground running on the exciting HyEnergy green hydrogen project, I look forward to progressing the feasibility studies as quickly as possible.”

Company Background

As we covered on 17 February 2021, PRL has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire all of the shares in Ozexco Pty Ltd.

PRL is natural resources company focused on the completion of the acquisition and progression of the HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

The company also has some legacy mineral exploration projects with potential for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, vanadium and other mineral opportunities that have a long mine life and play a critical role in the economic development of world economies.