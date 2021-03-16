New Vulcan appointment was critical in shaping EU vehicle CO2 standards

A Senior Director with the European Union Transport and Environment (T&E) who was instrumental in shaping policies around EU vehicle CO 2 standards and sustainable batteries has been appointed as an advisor to the board of Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL).

Ms. Poliscanova is a Senior Director with the EU’s Transport and Environment, heading its vehicles program since 2019.

The reshaping of policies recently culminated in the EU CO 2 battery regulations announced in December 2020, which will effectively ban high-CO2 “uncircular” batteries in the EU.

Poliscanova is also on the steering committee for the Battery CO 2 Passport program of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA).

The GBA is a public-private collaboration platform of 70 organisations founded in 2017 to help establish a sustainable battery value chain.

The group believes that a circular and responsible battery value chain is one of the major drivers to realise the 2°C Paris Agreement goal in the transport and power sectors, setting course towards achieving the 1.5°C goal if complemented with other technologies and collaborative efforts.

The GBA is firmly of the view that action is needed in the supply chain to establish sustainable market conditions and accelerate battery deployment in support of this vision.

Given Vulcan’s position as an active participant in the supply chain through its Zero Carbon LithiumTM project in the centre of Europe, Poliscanova’s strategic advice and direction should be invaluable.

With the European Union being the world’s fastest-growing lithium market, Vulcan is ideally placed in terms of meeting supply chain demands.

Vulcan prepares to lead the way in technological innovation

Poliscanova also brings extensive experience in areas such as air-quality, renewable energy and energy efficiencies - this should prove important given that Vulcan and many other new entrants in the green energy space are also looking for renewable and more efficient energy solutions to drive production.

Vulcan has its sights set on a zero-carbon process that produces both renewable geothermal energy, and lithium hydroxide, from the same deep brine source.

Consequently, Vulcan has one of the best responses to the ‘’how green is your energy’’ question.

Vulcan has a resource that can satisfy Europe’s needs for the electric vehicle transition from a zero-carbon source for many years to come.

But management’s recognition to remain at the forefront of technological change by appointing a person with Poliscanova’s experience is further evidence of its commitment to maintaining the group’s industry-leading position.

This commitment has been recognised and rewarded in the last 12 months with investors flocking to the group, resulting in its shares outperforming most of the broader market during that period.

In another sign of confidence, high-profile investors such as Gina Rinehart, a leading entrepreneur in her own right has taken a stake as a substantial shareholder in the group.