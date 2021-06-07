Minbos preparing for production of 100% organic fertiliser

3 minute read

In a positive development for Minbos (ASX:MNB), management has announced that a new fertiliser blend that can be incorporated in production from the group’s granulation plant has the potential to deliver healthy, organic crop yields for Angola and its farming communities for decades to come.

The company has lodged an Australian provisional patent application for a new phosphate rock fertiliser blend with the potential to produce a 100% organic phosphate fertiliser using less reactive phosphate rocks.

By way of background, Minbos and its in-country partner, Soul Rock Ltd (15% carried interest), won the Cabinda Phosphate Project tender in 2020 based on producing Enhanced Phosphate Rock as a substitute for fertilisers currently imported by the Angolan Government for distribution to wholesalers and farmers.

The new phosphate rock fertiliser blend promotes the early release of phosphate nutrients from phosphate rock, potentially eliminating Mono-ammonium Phosphate (MAP) from the proposed Cabinda Phosphate granule formulation, delivering a 100% organic fertiliser blend.

P nutrient dissolution from the new blend is expected to be predominantly controlled by plant uptake.

In contrast, Water Soluble Phosphates sometimes dissolve quicker than plant uptake resulting in excess phosphate retention in soil.

Controlled release of P nutrient offers significant efficiency and environmental advantages.

Social and economic benefits

In terms of protecting its commercial advantage, the patent application has been filed to cover the new phosphate rock fertilizer blend following analysis of results comparing different product forms of the Cabinda Phosphate Granules in field trials in Angola and greenhouse trials at the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) in the USA, as well as a survey of literature.

Underlining his belief that Minbos’ fertiliser has the potential to have positive social and economic benefits, chief executive Lindsay Reed said, “This is a promising development for the company’s plans to participate in the development of a regional agricultural powerhouse.

"The new fertiliser blend has the potential to deliver healthy, organic crop yields for Angola and its farming communities for decades to come.

"The company will continue to invest in ag-tech research and development in the coming years with the belief that fertiliser use and population growth walk hand-in-hand.”

New fertiliser blend can be included in 2022 production

Production of the new phosphate rock fertiliser blend can potentially be applied to the proposed Minbos Granulation Plant and be incorporated in the production profile from commissioning in 2022.

The new fertiliser blend covered by the patent application will be trialled during the company’s 2021/22 growing season through soil incubation tests, growth chamber trials, greenhouse and field trials, and this will be followed by a cost benefit analysis.

Minbos intends to apply for patent protection in major global agricultural markets to ensure the availability of organic fertiliser in Angola and the region.

Part of Minbos’s ‘NPK by Angola for Angola’ strategy is the production of 100% organic fertiliser.

Minbos is targeting local production and manufacture of key Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potassium (NPK) fertiliser components with potential for both regional and export supply, as well as import substitution.

With more than 64 million hectares of arable land that receives more than 1 metre of rain per year and with excellent port and shipment infrastructure, Angola remains one of the world’s most promising agricultural regions.