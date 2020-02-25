Krakatoa commences gold drilling at Bell Valley
Emerging Lachlan Fold Belt explorer, Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA), has commenced drilling at the company’s Bell Valley Target Area.
This includes three porphyry prospects, namely Bella, Lara 1 and Lara 2.
The drilling also covers a demagnetised zone immediately south of the Lara 2 Prospect referred to as the Lee Prospect.
The drill program comprises 127 air core holes over parts of the Copper Hill and Larras Lee igneous complexes.
The former is host to the Copper Hill copper-gold deposit, which lies 2.7 kilometres immediately south-west of the drilling grid and is the subject of a prefeasibility study (PFS).
Management will be looking to identify signals related to large porphyry-style gold and copper systems in magnetically complex zones of the East Lachlan Fold Belt (ELFB).
The ELFB is the same Ordovician volcanic belt which hosts the giant Cadia-Ridgeway mine and recent Boda discovery by Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK).
Diamond drilling at Belgravia anticipated in coming months
It is also worth noting that the company has made an application through the NSW Government’s New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program to receive co-funding for a 600 metre diamond drill hole at Belgravia.
The program provides grants to exploration companies to assist in exploration drilling programs and encourage exploration.
Allocation of co-funding is expected late in the March quarter, or early in the June quarter.
If successful, the company will use the funds on a single diamond drill at the Bella Prospect.
As indicated below, this is situated in a premium porphyry copper-gold region with Newcrest Mining’s (ASX:NCM) low-cost, long life Cadia East project lying to the south and Alkane Resources’ Boda discovery to the north.
The Belgravia Project covers an area of 80 square kilometres and is located in the central part of the Molong Volcanic Belt (MVB), which forms part of the East Lachlan province within the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales.
The East Lachlan region constitutes the largest porphyry province in Australia.
Belgravia lies approximately 7 kilometres east of the township of Molong and 20 kilometres north-west of the regional centre of Orange, providing excellent road, rail, power, gas and water infrastructure.
The Belgravia Project has six initial targets considered highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold and associated skarn copper-gold.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.