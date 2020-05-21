Kingston increases gold-silver resource and confirms starter pit

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at May 21, 2020, in Small Caps

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has reported a significant increase in the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate for its flagship Misima Gold Project, PNG, incorporating the results of recent successful drilling programs and updated gold price assumptions.

The updated Misima Resource has delivered a 15% increase in total gold ounces and 30% increase in total silver ounces and now comprises an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 105.5 million tonnes at 0.93 g/t gold and 5.4 g/t silver for 3.2 million ounces gold and 18.2 million ounces silver.

There is substantial potential to further expand the mineral resource and upgraded additional inferred ounces outlined below.

This confirms the project’s status as one of the most significant mid-tier gold development opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Importantly, a pre-feasibility study (PFS) will commence in June, and this along with an ore reserve estimate should be completed by the end of 2020.

By way of background, Kingston commenced drilling at Misima in June 2018 with 49% equity ownership in the project.

The company has since increased its equity ownership to 80.5% and has a non-binding agreement to move to 100% ownership.

Ewatinona confirmed as proposed starter pit

Early work at Misima highlighted that a starter pit would considerably enhance project economics.

With this in mind, the exploration strategy has focused on near-surface opportunities, and management has now confirmed Ewatinona as the intended starter pit.

The Misima Resource update has focused on updating the geological model at Ewatinona while also revising project assumptions around cut-off grade and gold price inputs.

The updated resource will now underpin the PFS, which all going to plan will be completed by the end of the year.

The Umuna Deposit currently contains 94% of the total resource ounces and is expected to underpin the PFS work focusing on a large-scale, long-life open pit mining project.

Highlighting the significance of Ewatinona and Umuna, Kingston’s managing director Andrew Corbett said, “Looking ahead, there are considerable operational and economic benefits to be unlocked by focusing on Ewatinona and Umuna.

‘’Both areas leverage off previous mining access which remains in place as they have both been mined historically with a combined total of over 90 million tonnes of ore processed through a standard CIL (carbon in leach) plant.

‘’Kingston has considerable historical information on the mining, milling and geotechnical characteristics of these orebodies, as well as the historical processing plant configuration.

‘’As well as giving us confidence in the project’s future, this information will save time and costs in delivering the upcoming PFS.’’

Potential upgrades and extensions to both resources

Kingston’s primary focus for ongoing drilling in 2020 will be on upgrading and potentially extending both the Umuna and Ewatinona Resource with a focus on near-surface opportunities.

Key growth opportunities at Umuna include a resource model update, follow-up drilling and extensions, including Tonowak and Padocol as indicated below.

Growth drivers at Ewatinona include resource drilling to upgrade and extend the resource, as well as the identification of extensional targets identified from recent field work outside of the current resource.

The follow-up drilling will include the promising Abi discovery which lies 600 metres south-east of Ewatinona.

Importantly, the resource model update will include an additional nine holes for which assays were received following the resource cut-off date.

The close proximity of Abi to Ewatinona, as well as other regional targets can be seen below.

tags

GOLD RESOURCE UPGRADE ASX SMALL CAPS MISIMA GOLD PROJECT ASX GOLD STOCKS

Like this article? You may like...

MMJ increases stake in Sequoya Allegra receives orders for more than 100,000 face shields MMJ net tangible asset value implies share price upside of 150% US life sciences consulting firm and incubator invests in Cortical Dynamics Ltd
Gold Junior Los Cerros Welcomes Mining Major to the Register
May 11th

Stunning exploration results for Kingston Resources to feed into resource update
April 29th

Kingston drilling results to feed into resource upgrade
February 12th

Kingston expects Mineral Resource update by mid-year

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X