High grade gold rock chips: First results in from TG1’s drilling program
TechGen Metals Limited (ASX:TG1) hit the ground running after it listed earlier this month, starting its drilling campaign almost immediately.
The fruits of that labour are now becoming evident after the company this morning announced Rock Chip results up to 250g/t Au returned from quartz vein material at the Star Prospect of its 100% owned El Donna Gold Project in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
The assay results come from a limited rock chip sampling program (11 samples) completed at the Star Prospect.
The results include a maximum high-grade result of 250g/t Au as well as other anomalous results such as 23g/t, 4.62g/t and 0.95g/t Au.
“We are positively encouraged by the exceptionally high-grade rock chip sample result from our El Donna Project,” TechGen’s Managing Director, Mr Ashley Hood said.
“Obtaining quality untested high-grade samples in historic workings so close to Kalgoorlie is a rare opportunity and we are keen to receive the outcome of our RC assay results as we progress our project to test for mineralisation extensions beneath the historic workings. Our team is working hard to remain on target with our work plan and we are pleased that our schedule is proceeding as planned.”
The El Donna Project is located 50km northeast of Kalgoorlie and is situated between the Mayday North Gold Mine (84,000 oz @ 1.5g/t Au - Indicated & Inferred Resource) owned by Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC) and the Penny’s Find Gold Mine (56,000 oz @ 7.04g/t Au - Indicated & Inferred Resource) owned by Orminex Limited (ASX: ONX) and Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ).
The project is situated within the Kurnalpi Terrane of the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane in the Archaean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia as seen below:
TG1 would be encouraged by the fact that only limited historic shallow drilling has previously been recorded at the Star Prospect, which opens the door for TG1 to explore the area properly using updated techniques.
The Company has so far completed a three-hole RC drilling program at this prospect to test for mineralised extensions beneath the historic workings.
All RC assay results are now pending.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.