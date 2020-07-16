Harris Technology receives top Amazon ranking as earnings continue to grow
Shares in Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) have rallied strongly in the last three months with a key driver being the group’s establishment of a new line of protective hygiene products known as ‘Pro-Hygiene’.
Providing further momentum was a profit upgrade in June, but the company has received positive news on another front.
Management recently noted that Harris Technology had been rated as the top-ranked market place seller on Amazon Australia by independent US market research firm Marketplace Pulse.
The ranking is based on customer feedback following purchases on the Amazon Australia platform.
Commenting on this achievement, chief executive Garrison Huang said, “We are delighted to achieve the top Amazon Australia seller ranking, and are grateful for all the customer reviews and feedback received.
‘’We have been able to take advantage of Amazon Australia’s strong logistic and marketing power to grow our footprints on Amazon.
“Our strategy of working in partnership with the major e-commerce platforms is certainly contributing to our bottom line, with online sales growing substantially over the past year.
‘’We are continuously working closely with platforms such as Amazon, Kogan, Catch and eBay to complement the product offerings by leveraging HT’s expertise and knowledge in IT/CE products.”
These positive developments have underpinned a significant financial turnaround in fiscal 2020 as Harris delivered an annual net profit before tax in excess of $1.1 million (unaudited), compared to the previous year’s $732,000 loss.
Further profit growth in fiscal 2021
Management is expecting another year of ‘’exceptional’’ growth in fiscal 2021.
Given the expansion in the company’s product range, as well as increasing consumer and commercial demand for these types of products, particularly as regions experience second waves of COVID, Harris could experience significant sales growth.
The company has recently expanded product coverage from the existing range of face masks, hand sanitisers, alcohol wipes.
Harris has co-developed a foot-operated hand sanitiser dispenser which ensures non-contact dispensing.
The first trial order of 500 pcs is now in production.
There is also a shipment of 1000pc of non-touch infrared thermometers in transit to arrive at the end of July.
Sales of Pro-Hygiene PPE products have exceeded $1.4 million since launching.
