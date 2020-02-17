Drill rig back at Classic Minerals’ Kat Gap gold project

Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ) has rolled the drill rig back to its 100% owned Kat Gap gold project, following highly successful drilling programs in November 2019 and January 2020.

Previous RC drilling at the West Australian project returned outstanding high-grade gold intercepts from shallow depths including:

Finfeed reported on the most recent results at Kat Gap in its 29 January article.

Read: Classic Minerals continues to discover deep high-grade gold intercepts at Kat Gap

The current Reverse circulation (RC) drilling program is now underway.

Classic Minerals is now undertaking a 3,500 metre campaign designed to follow-up previously tested, deeper down-plunge high-grade mineralisation on the granite-greenstone contact over a 200m strike adjacent to the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke.

Drilling will also test a further 150m to the north, which will bring the overall potential strike length of the Kat Gap system to over 800m.

The company hopes to gain an understanding of the down-plunge orientation of high-grade gold mineralisation to aid in the planning of further RC drill holes on the south side of the Proterozoic dyke.

“We are excited to be back at Kat Gap to undertake more follow up drilling so soon after the great results of our last two drilling programs, including multiple high-grade gold hits close to the surface, extensions at depth down plunge and along strike south of the dyke,’ said Classic CEO Dean Goodwin.

“ This round will be focused solely on Kat Gap which has delivered outstanding results from the previous 8 drill campaigns. Drilling will again focus on the main granite – greenstone contact of which only 500m of a total 3.5km of potential strike has been tested by the Company.”

Classic is just 1/6th of the way through testing the current potential strike, giving the company a broad canvas to explore in this latest round of drilling.

“We are planning to drill down plunge of recent high-grade gold intercepts along a 200m section north of the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke in an attempt to increase the width and strike length of this gentle northerly pitching shoot,” Goodwin said.

“RC drilling will also be carried out south of the dyke for around 200m and north along strike for 150m. The south side of the dyke has received very little attention to date. The program is designed to probe between 40m and 170m below surface.”