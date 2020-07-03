BPH investee Cortical files new patent application
BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) investee company Cortical Dynamics Ltd has filed a new international patent application.
BPH has a net interest of 16% in Cortical, an Australian based medical device technology company that has developed a next generation Brain Function Monitor.
Cortical’s core-product is the Brain Anaesthesia Response (BAR) monitor, developed with the objective of better detecting the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised.
The patent application for ‘Apparatus and process for measuring brain activity “ has now been given International (PCT) Patent Application No. PCT/AU2020/050535.
This comes on the back of news last week that Cortical had begun the filing process for its BARM technology (brain anaesthesia response monitor) in the US with the filing of an FDA 510K.
FDA approval is a necessary precursor for sales of BARM to commence in the US.
Cortical has developed an extensive patent portfolio encapsulating the BARM, providing critical patent protection across a number of key brain monitoring markets.
Corticals’ competitive advantage is underpinned by a strong patent position covered by five patent families and 22 granted patents.
Cortical has patents awarded in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the People’s Republic of China, Europe and the United States.
