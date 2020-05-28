Assay results are in for Aldoro’s Penny South Gold Project

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) today released positive results from its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Penny South Gold Project.

The Penny South Gold Project is contiguous to Spectrum Metals (ASX: SPX) Penny West Project in the Youanmi Gold Mining District, in the Murchison Region of WA.

The RC drilling program consisted of 23 holes for a total of 4,142m and drilled down to a maximum depth of 258m – the previous deepest historic drilling was 90m.

Highlights from assay results from the program include:

APSRC015: 4m at 2.1g/t Au from 92m

APSRC001: 8m at 1.0g/t Au from 68m

Hole APSRC001 extends down dip mineralisation beneath historic hole 95PSR0673 (2m at 33.98g/t Au).

The table below illustrates significant gold intersections:

The assay results are 4m composite samples, with individual 1m samples to be assayed to help define a follow up RC program.

Aldoro is also in the process of planning further AC drilling around the Penny South tenement. Drilling will take place along the southern continuation of the target trend and other areas of interest.

A ground magnetic survey was also recently completed. This will lead to geological interpretation and planning for a first pass AC program at the nearby Unaly Hill South project.

Aldoro intends to mobilise an AC drill rig for a combined program across both projects and will update the market as plans unfold.