Vulcan gathers highly-credentialed team to complete DFS

Providing further impetus as Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) works towards completing the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its world-first Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project, the company has informed the market of the addition of specialist engineers and chemical experts to its DFS team.

International lithium plant engineering specialists Hatch Ltd. has been appointed as engineering consultant responsible for the lithium chemicals part of the DFS, including the engineering and execution planning for the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) plants and Central Lithium Plant (CLP).

The group has strong credentials across Europe and Asia, and in the energy sector it was an early mover in the thermal power generation sector as it came to prominence.

From a broader perspective, Hatch recently noted: ‘’Trends in the market are driving thermal power generation to be more cost-effective, and generating companies absolutely want to make the most of their assets. And do so in a way that's environmentally friendly and socially responsible, which includes geothermal power generation. Evolving governmental regulations are having a positive impact on how we design and construct, too. Our commitment to cleaner and more affordable thermal power pushes us to challenge the status quo - the conventional ways thermal power generating plants used to be designed, built, and operated.’’

Hatch’s commitment to cleaner and more affordable power solutions is consistent with Vulcan Energy’s pursuits.

Vulcan has also appointed international energy engineering specialists GLJ Ltd as engineering consultants responsible for compiling the overall report, economic modelling and signing off on the geological engineering and geothermal renewable energy part of the DFS.

Vulcan only 12 months from completing fully-funded DFS

The combination of these appointments sees Vulcan covering all bases with its in-house lithium chemistry and chemical engineering team led by Stephen Harrison, focused on laboratory and pilot plant work.

Ge-co is responsible for geothermal above surface engineering and development activities, while GeoT is responsible for geothermal and geological below surface engineering and development.

Vulcan is targeting a 12-month timeframe to complete its fully-funded DFS following its $120 million raise in February.

Commenting on these recent developments, managing director Francis Wedin said, "Following a few months of successful pilot operation, as planned we are now commencing our Definitive Feasibility Study towards our world-first, combined renewable energy and lithium battery chemicals project in Germany.

"Hatch Ltd. and GLJ Ltd., both leaders in their fields, will be liaising with our expert in-house teams to execute on the DFS.

"We are looking forward to an exciting and challenging 12 months ahead, as we execute on our unique Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project.’’