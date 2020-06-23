Real Energy & Strata-X host webinar on the JV’s CSG Project Venus

Real Energy (ASX:RLE) and its and its 50/50 joint venture operating partner Strata-X Energy (ASX:SXA | TSXV: SXE) will today host a joint webinar about its Surat Basin Walloon CSG Project Venus at 11AM AEST.

The webinar is a presentation by Ron Prefontaine, Executive Chairman of Strata-X Energy and Scott Brown, MD of Real Energy.

Real Energy is an Australian east coast focused gas company with interests in the Cooper Basin — Australia’s most prolific onshore producing petroleum basin, and the Surat Basin in Queensland.

The company has 100% ownership in two large permits in Queensland – ATP 927P & ATP1194PA, and a 50:50 JV with Strata X Energy Ltd to develop the 154km2 Project Venus (ATP2051 permit) in the Surat Basin as a Coal Seam Gas project.

The webinar will outline the planned 2020 appraisal program in the 50/50 Surat Walloon CSG joint venture, Project Venus.

The program is designed to prove sustained commercial gas flow rates with the goal of resources and reserves upgrades by the end of 2020 leading to material gas reserves growth during 2021. Both Ron and Scott will be available for questions after the presentation.

Project Venus is located within the Proven Walloon CSG Fairway — a prolific gas producing region with over 10,000 wells drilled.

The JV project contains a certified a Prospective Gas Resource of 658 BCF (694 PJ) gross, 329 BCF (347 PJ) net to Strata-X in the Walloon coal seams in ATP 2051.

Real Energy is the administrative and commercial operator while Strata-X, at least for the initial phase to predictable reserves certification, will be the technical operator.

Aligning with Strata-X was an astute decision by Real Energy, as the experienced Prefontaine is the executive chairman of the group.

Prefontaine was the technical director of Arrow Energy and founding managing director of Bow Energy, two ASX-listed CSG companies that were separately taken over in 2010 and 2011, respectively, for a combined total of approximately $4 billion.