Province Resources to harness ERM’s ESG expertise

Province Resources Ltd’s (ASX:PRL) high-flying share price could receive another shot in the arm on Wednesday morning.

Today, PRL announced that it has appointed ERM as lead approvals consultant at its HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

ERM has over 40 years’ experience helping clients plan, assess and deliver new projects on schedule.

The group helps companies in identifying and managing their environmental, social, and cultural impacts and risks throughout the project lifecycle.

This is an extremely important aspect of Province’s business as management has articulated its commitment to sound ESG administrative and operational practices, an issue that is increasingly at the forefront of the criteria for investor and corporate support.

There has been a groundswell of support for green hydrogen at all levels with the setting up of the $300 million Australian Government Advancing Hydrogen Fund complemented by the $70 million Australian Renewable Energy Agency and the $10 million Western Australia Renewable Hydrogen Strategy.

Don’t be surprised to see the Western Australian government inject more funds into the green hydrogen industry given that the state’s climatic conditions and available land mass lends itself to the production process.

From an investment perspective, it was recently reported by ‘’Bloomberg Green’’ that government and corporate ESG bonds to a value of $490 billion have been sold, while capital invested in ESG funds totalled $347 billion in 2020.

ERM addresses all aspects of ESG

The ERM global team of specialists provide expertise on international standards, as well as local regulatory systems and cultural sensitivities.

ERM understands the capital project design process and work with engineering teams to share their knowledge from the outset.

The group assists across areas such as project feasibility planning, stakeholder engagement, financial option analysis, as well as design phase impact and risks mitigation.

The risks associated with a changing climate are recognised as systemic to the global economy.

Pressure is increasing from investors, regulators, customers and society for business and governments to transition to a lower carbon economy.

ERM is distinctly positioned to help in the corporate and finance sector to navigate this transition, from strategic advice through to practical on-the-ground implementation.

This includes building new or repurposing existing infrastructure for the new lower-carbon economy which can include the likes of renewables, electricity networks, Liquid Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

By the very nature of its HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGENTM Project, Province is playing its part in transitioning to a green renewable energy environment.

Green hydrogen produced from renewable sources, such as wind and solar energy, looks set to play a significant role in navigating the planet towards a decarbonised future and meeting the global aim of net zero emissions by 2050.