Province receives local government support for HyEnergy project

Province Resources Ltd (ASX:PRL) has ticked another important box in terms of moving through the regulatory milestones required to progress the potential development of its HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGEN Project.

The company announced today that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shire of Carnarvon in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, the proposed site of the project.

The MoU will focus on further investigating suitable areas for developing infrastructure as part of a renewable green hydrogen project and provides a clear signal to Province that the Shire of Carnarvon is an attractive place to progress the project.

Province recently negotiated a binding MoU with Total Eren for a feasibility study to potentially develop up to an 8GW Renewable power facility and downstream hydrogen facility, effectively a high level endorsement of the project’s feasibility.

The MoU announced today could also be viewed as an endorsement, albeit at a government level rather than by an experienced developer.

Province and the Shire shall investigate the viability of a 12,311 hectare area north of the Carnarvon township for developing and constructing part of the Project infrastructure.

Management views this development as an indication from government that it is keen to attract the highest quality clean energy companies to develop the region and play an important role in the establishment of the Australian hydrogen industry.

With backing from a financially robust global clean energy group in Total Eren, Province certainly fits the ‘’highest quality clean energy companies’’ profile.

Reaffirming the Carnarvon Shire’s strong support for Province and Total Eren, Shire President Eddie Smith and chief executive Andrea Selvey said, “This MoU signals an important milestone for the Shire of Carnarvon and clearly demonstrates our support for Province Resources.

"Our Shire is working proactively to realise the significant opportunities and vast potential of the great Gascoyne Region in contributing to the national green energy focus and we congratulate Province Resources in recognising and acting on this potential.

"We look forward to working with Province Resources and their partners Total Eren in realising the significant role that together we can play in establishing the Australian hydrogen industry.”

A significant precursor in establishing site suitability

Province will collaborate with the Shire administration in terms of investigating the viability of utilising the area for developing and constructing part of the infrastructure for the project.

The MoU is effective from 1 May 2021 and will remain in force for a period of six months with Province having an option to extend the termination date by a further six months, or further by mutual agreement.

If the area is suitable for the intended purpose it will open the door for Province and the Shire to enter into a formal long-term agreement.

This would represent a further derisking milestone in terms of progressing through the permitting stages and strengthening the potential positive outcomes stemming from the upcoming feasibility study.

Commenting on this development, Province managing director David Frances said, “I am pleased to announce the signing of this important MoU with the Shire of Carnarvon which provides greater confidence that we are not only operating in a region of world class wind and solar potential, but also with the mutual support of a progressive local shire.

“Our recent binding MoU executed with global renewable energy leader Total Eren to perform a feasibility study with a view to potentially developing up to an 8GW Renewable power facility and downstream hydrogen facility demonstrates our clear intention to be a major green hydrogen company, and with local and state government support, I believe the Gascoyne Region has the potential to become a leading global supplier of green hydrogen products, boosting local industry and jobs.

“Our HyEnergy ZERO CARBON HYDROGEN Project is proposed to be one of the biggest commercial scale green hydrogen projects in the world, and we and our partners Total Eren are looking forward to progressing the project with the Shire of Carnarvon and through the continued support from local stakeholders.

“Province looks forward to planning a community consultation and stakeholder meeting in the next few months with the assistance of the Carnarvon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gascoyne Development Commission and the Shire of Carnarvon.”

