BPH’s Baleen program commences with issue of rig tender
1 minute read
BPH Energy Limited's (ASX:BPH) investee company Advent Energy Ltd has issued a Call for Tender for the provision of drilling rig services for the Baleen-1 exploration well.
The tender has been issued to multiple drilling contractors who have semi-submersible drilling units in the region.
Advent Energy is an unlisted oil and gas exploration company held by major shareholders BPH Energy (ASX:BPH), Grandbridge and MEC Resources (ASX: MMR)
This news coincides with the US traded crude oil price closing above US$70 for the first time since 2018.
West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. benchmark, settled up 1.2% to $70.05, the highest close since 16 October 2018.
Brent crude futures also traded strongly, finishing 1% higher at $72.22 per barrel.
As indicated below, the Baleen-1 well is planned to be drilled in 125 metres of water approximately 26 kilometres offshore and approximately 30 kilometres south-south-west of Newcastle.
The drilling of the well is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take around 40 days to reach total depth.
Subject to funding, the objective of the Baleen-1 well is to identify a gas target, as well as evaluating Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.
When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, it will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.