BPH takes another step towards drilling at Baleen
1 minutes read
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) has informed the market that its investee group Advent Energy Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy, has issued a Call For Tender for the provision of sub-sea well-head equipment, materials and associated services for the Baleen drilling program.
This news follows last week’s advice that advent energy had appointed a contractor to prepare the environmental plan.
This prospect (PEP 11) is located approximately 30 kilometres south south-west of the city of Newcastle, and the Baleen well-site is about 26 kilometres offshore.
The equipment referred to will provide the foundation for the Baleen well and its first stage of well construction.
This is an important step in the preparation and planning for the Baleen-1 well, ensures that Asset Energy will be ready to commence drilling after relevant approvals have been received.
When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, the well will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, and the well-head and associated equipment well be removed from the seabed.
View Our Investment Portfolios
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.