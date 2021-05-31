BPH takes another step towards drilling at Baleen

1 minutes read

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) has informed the market that its investee group Advent Energy Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy, has issued a Call For Tender for the provision of sub-sea well-head equipment, materials and associated services for the Baleen drilling program.

This news follows last week’s advice that advent energy had appointed a contractor to prepare the environmental plan.

This prospect (PEP 11) is located approximately 30 kilometres south south-west of the city of Newcastle, and the Baleen well-site is about 26 kilometres offshore.

The equipment referred to will provide the foundation for the Baleen well and its first stage of well construction.

This is an important step in the preparation and planning for the Baleen-1 well, ensures that Asset Energy will be ready to commence drilling after relevant approvals have been received.

When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, the well will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, and the well-head and associated equipment well be removed from the seabed.