BPH provides update on PEP 11

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Aug 10, 2020, in Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) has provided updated geological and geophysical insights regarding the exploration well at Baleen within PEP 11, in the offshore Sydney Basin.

PEP11 is held 85% and operated by Asset Energy Pty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd, an investee entity of BPH Energy Ltd.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX: BUY) holds the remaining 15% of PEP11.

The highly technical report that draws on a variety of historical data identifies a revised drill target on the Baleen prospect on seismic data line B4-18 with total depth of 2150 metres.

An AVO (amplitude versus offset) anomaly was found on the PEP 11 anticline on 2D arbitrary line B4-18 to B4-03.

Commenting on the findings of this report, chairman David Breeze said, ‘’It is postulated that a wellbore at the “DM” (data mud) location would probably encounter thin, anticlinal Triassic Narrabeen sands below the seabed, a normal section of Permian coal measures, then enter the Mulbring/Muree with interbedded gas sands and coal measures.’’

The following graphic shows a suggested target on the north end of what Breeze refers to as ‘’late Permian anticline formed on the upper plate of easterly dipping thrust fault (red).’’

Independent reports have indicated the correlation from this 2D seismic section west to the onshore Sydney Basin with the very sparse well control, suggesting a Late Permian target below the Tomago Coal Measures.

Tomago Coal Measures is part of the technical terminology used to define geological features and depths of mineral formations within the Hunter sub-region of the Sydney Basin and minor Werrie Basin, which in turn form part of the Permian-Triassic Sydney-Gunnedah-Bowen Basin (SGBB) that developed as a contiguous geological complex.

This is explained further on the above link, but as you will see it is very technical and academic in nature.

However, enthusiasts who are interested in exploring the geological features which make up the broader region may find the site educational and interesting.

With a view to trying to simplify things though, Advent drilled and found "Permian" aged-sands in the New Seaclem 1 well at total depth which also provides a relative fit for the formation target versus 2D seismic.

The Late Permian section drilled onshore from zero to 3050 metres is dominantly sand of the Upper and Middle Permian so the thrust fault model appears to suggest that the target at the proposed drilling location may be at the Triassic/Permian boundary.

X