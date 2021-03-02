BPH Energy Commissions Environmental Review
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) yesterday announced that Add Energy has commissioned the Xodus Group to undertake a preliminary environmental screening assessment of the proposed Baleen well activity.
Xodus Group are a leading global energy environmental consultancy with a strong track record in the Australian offshore sector where they are subject matter experts in environmental impact assessment and regulatory approvals.
This announcement furthers news released on 12 January 2021, whereby investee company Advent Energy Ltd signed a Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well in offshore licence PEP11.
The environmental screening will be aided by the pre-existing environmental information which exists from the prior technical work in the licence including the Environmental Plan which was accepted by the authorities for a 2D Seismic survey which was commissioned by Advent and carried out in 2018.
The screening will identify the work required to undertake an environmental impact assessment to support the required approvals.
Preliminary environmental impact assessments aim to:
- Produce a detailed summary of required technical inputs.
- Produce a detailed summary of required environmental inputs.
- Outline a proposed approach for stakeholder consultation; and
- Identify key controls potentially required to manage the activity
About Advent Energy Ltd
Advent Energy Ltd is an unlisted oil and gas exploration company held by major shareholders), BPH Energy (ASX:BPH), Grandbridge and MEC Resources (ASX: MMR).
Advent holds a strong portfolio of near-term development and exploration assets spanning highly prospective acreage onshore and offshore Australia in proven petroleum basins.
Advent Energy’s asset base also incorporates both conventional and unconventional petroleum targets.
About Xodus Group
Xodus are a leading global energy consultancy and provide a range of services including data-enabled engineering and environmental services across:
- Performance monitoring and improvement
- Integrity monitoring
- Fitness for service and life extension
- Asset integrity management
- Safety, Environment & Risk management
- Regulatory compliance
Xodus Group also have expertise in landmark Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and have recently advised the Dutch government on a CCUS project and delivered a review into tariffs for a (CCUS) project in the Netherlands.
The review for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy analysed proposed fees for the transport and storage requirements of the Porthos project, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and EBN, which seeks to transport CO2 from industry in the Port of Rotterdam to empty gas fields beneath the North Sea.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.