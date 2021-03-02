BPH Energy Commissions Environmental Review

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) yesterday announced that Add Energy has commissioned the Xodus Group to undertake a preliminary environmental screening assessment of the proposed Baleen well activity.

Xodus Group are a leading global energy environmental consultancy with a strong track record in the Australian offshore sector where they are subject matter experts in environmental impact assessment and regulatory approvals.

This announcement furthers news released on 12 January 2021, whereby investee company Advent Energy Ltd signed a Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well in offshore licence PEP11.

The environmental screening will be aided by the pre-existing environmental information which exists from the prior technical work in the licence including the Environmental Plan which was accepted by the authorities for a 2D Seismic survey which was commissioned by Advent and carried out in 2018.

The screening will identify the work required to undertake an environmental impact assessment to support the required approvals.

Preliminary environmental impact assessments aim to:

Produce a detailed summary of required technical inputs. Produce a detailed summary of required environmental inputs. Outline a proposed approach for stakeholder consultation; and Identify key controls potentially required to manage the activity

About Advent Energy Ltd

Advent Energy Ltd is an unlisted oil and gas exploration company held by major shareholders), BPH Energy (ASX:BPH), Grandbridge and MEC Resources (ASX: MMR).

Advent holds a strong portfolio of near-term development and exploration assets spanning highly prospective acreage onshore and offshore Australia in proven petroleum basins.

Advent Energy’s asset base also incorporates both conventional and unconventional petroleum targets.

About Xodus Group

Xodus are a leading global energy consultancy and provide a range of services including data-enabled engineering and environmental services across:

Performance monitoring and improvement

Integrity monitoring

Fitness for service and life extension

Asset integrity management

Safety, Environment & Risk management

Regulatory compliance

Xodus Group also have expertise in landmark Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and have recently advised the Dutch government on a CCUS project and delivered a review into tariffs for a (CCUS) project in the Netherlands.

The review for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy analysed proposed fees for the transport and storage requirements of the Porthos project, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie and EBN, which seeks to transport CO2 from industry in the Port of Rotterdam to empty gas fields beneath the North Sea.