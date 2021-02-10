BPH appoints leading Contract Manager for Baleen Well Project

This morning, BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) announced the appointment of Mr Andrew Hogan as Contracts Manager for investee Advent Energy Ltd for its PEP (Petroleum Exploration Permit) 11 Baleen well project in the Offshore Sydney Basin.

This represents a promising development for Advent Energy’s portfolio, with the upcoming Baleen well playing a key role in tackling the new gas resources urgently required to meet domestic demand in the South and East of Australia.

Additionally, as we reported yesterday, the Baleen well has the potential to play an important role in the transition to net zero carbon emissions as it will be evaluated for future use as part of an East Coast Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) program, complementing similar projects underway in Victoria and elsewhere.

David Breeze, Chairman of Advent Energy, explained in yesterday’s announcement: “If our gas and carbon storage exploration program is successful, and I am optimistic that it will be, it could be a real game changer for NSW and Australia in transitioning to a clean energy and net zero future. I look forward to discussing our plans with the State and Federal governments, and with the Opposition”.

About Hogan

With decades of industry experience under his belt, the appointment of Andrew Hogan is exciting news.

Mr Hogan holds geoscience degrees from Trinity College Dublin and National University of Ireland, Galway and comes with over 30 years of Operational and Commercial experience in the upstream sector of the Energy industry.

Prior to relocating to Perth in 2009 he spent 18 years based in Aberdeen working in the UK sector of the North Sea.

He is well known in the Drilling and Completion community across Australia and New Zealand, having spent 24 years with one of the major oilfield Service Companies and 5 years with a major global offshore Drilling Contractor.

As such, Hogan will bring his experience to bear to assist and advise the board of Advent Energy in the procurement of key equipment and services for the safe and efficient drilling of the Baleen well in PEP11.

About Advent Energy Ltd

Advent Energy Ltd is an unlisted oil and gas exploration company held by major shareholders), BPH Energy (ASX:BPH), Grandbridge and MEC Resources (ASX: MMR).

Advent holds a strong portfolio of near-term development and exploration assets spanning highly prospective acreage onshore and offshore Australia in proven petroleum basins.

Advent Energy’s asset base also incorporates both conventional and unconventional petroleum targets.