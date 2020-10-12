AusQuest starts drilling highly prospective Paterson province target

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Oct 12, 2020, in Energy

AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) has commenced testing several compelling gold-copper targets at the Gunanya Project in the Paterson region of Western Australia under its Strategic Alliance Agreement with South32.

The Gunanya Gold-Copper Project is located about 250 kilometres north-east of Newman within the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program will consist of 6 to 9 drill-holes for a total of approximately 1,800 metres, providing an initial test of three magnetic targets to determine their potential to host large-scale gold and copper mineralisation, similar to that found at Winu (Rio Tinto) and Havieron (Newcrest).

The drilling program should take approximately two to three weeks to complete.

Drill-holes will be spaced 200 metres apart and drilled to depths of about 200 metres, with at least two holes planned to test each of the three targets.

Further drilling is possible subject to drill results and ongoing discussions with South32 (ASX: S32).

Results from drill samples should be available approximately four weeks after completion of the drilling program.

Commenting on the significance of this drilling program, AusQuest managing director Graeme Drew said, “These are compelling targets based on analogies that we have been able to draw with new discoveries in the Paterson Region from both a gold and a copper perspective.’’

The following map shows the location of Gunanya relative to Winu, Havieron, Telfer and Nifty.

Investors flock to Ausquest ahead of much anticipated drilling campaign

Ausquest is a prime example of investors piling into a stock in the expectation that drilling results could be market moving.

Just this morning, shares in the group traded as high as 3.1 cents, representing an increase of more than 10% relative to last Friday’s closing price

The company informed the market in July that drilling had been approved for its Gunanya project, outlining the highly prospective nature of the region where Rio Tinto and Newcrest have both had success.

Since July the company’s shares have more than doubled, and it looks like there is more to come, particularly with the gold price hovering in the vicinity of $2700 in Australian dollar terms.

The copper price is also looking strong, having consolidated above US$3.00 per pound in recent months.

It is worth noting that blue-chip mining group South32 (ASX: S32) is funding exploration work at Gunanya

Exploration is targeting large scale gold-copper mineralisation similar to the recent discoveries at Winu (Rio Tinto) and Havieron (Newcrest joint venture).

These recent exploration breakthroughs have significantly enhanced the gold and copper profile of the Paterson Province, which already hosts the large gold and copper deposits at Telfer (Newcrest) and Nifty (ASX:MLX), and is widely regarded as one of Australia’s current exploration “hot spots” with activity levels continuing to ramp up.

tags

PATERSON PROVINCE DRILLING PROGRAM GOLD DRILLING ASX SMALL CAPS RC DRILLING

Like this article? You may like...

Invictus ready to start much anticipated exploration program at Cabora Brown provides upbeat commentary on Project Venus Promising seismic reprocessing at 88E's Project Peregrine EXR expands gas exploration at its giant Mongolian project
September 10th

AusQuest awaiting assay results after completing drilling at Hamilton
August 31st

AusQuest and South32 drilling the Tangadee Zinc Project
August 7th

Look beyond the gold price part 3: Finding value in the high-flying gold sector

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X