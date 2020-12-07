See Our Current Investments

88 Energy ready to drill, Pantheon news could be a sweetener

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Dec 7, 2020, in Energy

88 Energy Limited (ASX :88E; AIM 88E) has executed the drilling contract to drill the Merlin-1 and Harrier-1 wells for Project Peregrine on the North Slope of Alaska.

Further highlighting the company’s imminent drilling campaign is management’s good progress with permitting and planning, leaving 88 Energy on track for its scheduled spud date of February 2021.

This follows last week’s closing out of the group’s farm-out, a development that was well received with the company’s shares increasing 14% in response.

From a broader perspective, 88 Energy has executed a rig contract with All American Oilfield, LLC for the use of Rig 111 to drill the Merlin-1 and Harrier-1 wells at its Project Peregrine in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska.

Both wells are planned for drilling to a Total Depth of approximately 6000 feet in order to intersect the prospective Nanushuk topset horizons that are located on trend to existing discoveries to the north of the project area.

Success by Pantheon Resources could be well received

In a new development, the $380 million Pantheon Resources (AIM: PANR) has announced that its Talitha-A well, located close to the northern border of the 88E central acreage position, is scheduled to spud in January ’21.

Several of the prospective horizons in Talitha-A are interpreted to extend into 88E acreage as indicated below.

With drilling of Talitha-A well occurring ahead of the Merlin-1 spud, 88 Energy’s share price could receive some support even before drilling results start to filter through if Pantheon has success.

As Pantheon recently highlighted, Alaska North Slope is home to the US’s largest two oil fields and it hosts some of the world’s largest discoveries over recent years, featuring both onshore and conventional (not shale) with enormous potential.

With excellent infrastructure and low royalty rates it is a good place to do business.

Harking back to 88 Energy’s prospects, managing director Dave Wall said today, "The farm-out was finalised late last week and now the rig contract is executed.

‘’Drilling at Project Peregrine is moving ahead as planned and we are only 3 months away from spud on what will be a potentially company-making prospect for our shareholders.”


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

ALASKAN OIL ALASKA NORTH SLOPE ASX STOCKS DRILLING CONTRACT

Like this article? You may like...

88E farmout sees partner take on most of Merlin-1 drilling costs Elixir finishes on strong note, but wait, there’s more ... Highflying Invictus preparing for promising 2021 Elixir delivers seven successful wells in 2020, with 2021 even more promising
December 4th

OPEC breakthrough, two ASX stocks to watch and … All Ords to trade higher?
December 4th

88E farmout sees partner take on most of Merlin-1 drilling costs
November 19th

88 Energy cashed up to explore high-value targets in Alaska

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X