88 Energy ready to drill, Pantheon news could be a sweetener
88 Energy Limited (ASX :88E; AIM 88E) has executed the drilling contract to drill the Merlin-1 and Harrier-1 wells for Project Peregrine on the North Slope of Alaska.
Further highlighting the company’s imminent drilling campaign is management’s good progress with permitting and planning, leaving 88 Energy on track for its scheduled spud date of February 2021.
This follows last week’s closing out of the group’s farm-out, a development that was well received with the company’s shares increasing 14% in response.
From a broader perspective, 88 Energy has executed a rig contract with All American Oilfield, LLC for the use of Rig 111 to drill the Merlin-1 and Harrier-1 wells at its Project Peregrine in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska.
Both wells are planned for drilling to a Total Depth of approximately 6000 feet in order to intersect the prospective Nanushuk topset horizons that are located on trend to existing discoveries to the north of the project area.
Success by Pantheon Resources could be well received
In a new development, the $380 million Pantheon Resources (AIM: PANR) has announced that its Talitha-A well, located close to the northern border of the 88E central acreage position, is scheduled to spud in January ’21.
Several of the prospective horizons in Talitha-A are interpreted to extend into 88E acreage as indicated below.
With drilling of Talitha-A well occurring ahead of the Merlin-1 spud, 88 Energy’s share price could receive some support even before drilling results start to filter through if Pantheon has success.
As Pantheon recently highlighted, Alaska North Slope is home to the US’s largest two oil fields and it hosts some of the world’s largest discoveries over recent years, featuring both onshore and conventional (not shale) with enormous potential.
With excellent infrastructure and low royalty rates it is a good place to do business.
Harking back to 88 Energy’s prospects, managing director Dave Wall said today, "The farm-out was finalised late last week and now the rig contract is executed.
‘’Drilling at Project Peregrine is moving ahead as planned and we are only 3 months away from spud on what will be a potentially company-making prospect for our shareholders.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.