Update for BPH Investee Company Cortical Dynamics
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) has revealed its investee company Cortical Dynamics Limited’s "Project Analgesia Investigation” using the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor (BARMTM) has been accepted by the Medical Device Partnering Program (MDPP) of Flinders University.
Led by Professor Karen Reynolds, the MDPP has a strong track record of research excellence and commercialisation experience.
The MDPP leverages the capacity of their research organisation, the Medical Device Research Institute (MDRI), and facilitates partnerships across industry and government connecting the MedTech ecosystem and turning ideas into proven concepts.
It is supported by the Marshall Liberal Government through the Department for Innovation and Skills, and nationally through MTPConnect’s $32 million Researcher Exchange and Development within Industry (REDI) initiative made possible by the Medical Research Future Fund.
The Ideas Incubator provides successful applicants with 250 hours of research and development assistance, as well as 30 hours market intelligence, furthering products in medical device development pipeline.
At the end of the project, all results, data, prototypes and any generated intellectual property are released unencumbered to the applicant with future steps required to commercialise the device.
The focus of the collaboration will be further investigation of the Cortical Input component (CI or pain) of the BARMTM technology.
About Cortical Dynamics
Cortical Dynamics Limited is a medical device company focused on developing the next generation brain function monitors by employing the latest theories and technologies to the field.
Using the electroencephalogram, Cortical has adopted a revolutionary approach to brain function monitoring that focuses on a better understanding of the mechanisms that produce EEG activity.
Cortical’s product the Brain Anaesthesia Response (BAR) monitoring system has been developed to detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity and assist anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised.
Cortical has developed an extensive patent portfolio encapsulating the BAR monitoring system and its physiologically based algorithms, with granted patents throughout Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan and the People’s Republic of China.
About BPH Energy
BPH Energy Limited is an ASX listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.
The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.
BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.
BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.