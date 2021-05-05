See Our Current Investments

Neurotech embarks on ground-breaking ASD trials

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 5, 2021, in ASX Biotechs

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) has commenced a Phase I/II open label clinical study in 20 children aged between 5-17 years with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

This much-anticipated study is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of A/Professor Michael Fahey, Head of Paediatric Neurology Monash Children’s Hospital.

It will be the first time full-spectrum <0.3% THC medicinal cannabis strains will be assessed in ASD, and NTI/DOLCE lead strain (FEN 164) will assess key behaviours in ASD over 16 weeks including a 4-week washout period (no treatment).

Neurotech’s progress in this area hasn’t gone unnoticed over the last 12 months with the company’s shares up 700% over that period.

However, a slight retracement in April may just have thrown up a useful entry point for investors looking to take advantage share price catalysts that could emerge as a result of the study.

On this note, investors can expect to receive updates throughout the course of the study, suggesting there could be near-term market sensitive news.

Platform for study established through in vitro findings

Importantly, Neurotech embarks on the study with valuable research already suggesting that the NTI/Dolce strains, with the newly discovered rarer cannabinoids CBDP and CBDB, have powerful, unique properties that extend beyond CBD alone.

For example, results that have been observed include reduced inflammation with the brain cells and increased cell health and viability.

The strains displayed more potency than using CBD isolate alone with outperformance ranging between 30% and 80%.

In terms of efficacy, the company has not observed negative effects on cell health.

Commenting on the rigorous nature of the upcoming study, Fahey said, “It is exciting to undertake a properly planned and executed study on a novel CBD product.

‘"Many other studies do not have the rigor to ensure that the results are translatable to evidence-based clinical treatments.”

Commencement of discussions with TGA

Neurotech has commenced discussions with the TGA and relevant regulatory agencies for the therapeutic expansion and registration of these novel full spectrum plants.

Studies have been designed to assess dose escalation, efficacy and a 4-week wash-out period.

All patients will be monitored and assessed by Fahey and his team which comprises senior autism/ behavioural clinical psychologists.

The company’s Mente device will also be assessed in combination with the NTI/Dolce medicinal cannabis strains.

Discussing the significance of the potential outcomes in terms of quality of life, Neurotech chairman Brian Leedman said, "This is a very exciting and novel approach to the treatment of ASD for which there is the need for safe, effective therapies with no side effects that can improve a patient’s quality of life.

"Medicinal cannabis has the potential to provide this treatment, but only NTI/DOLCE naturally derived strains offer full-spectrum CBDs with no THC, an important consideration when treating children”.

Further reading: NTI Begins Autism Clinical Trials for Unique Cannabis Strain


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

NTIDOLCE LEAD STRAIN FEN 164 PHASE III OPEN LABEL CLINICAL STUDY AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER ASD

Like this article? You may like...

Revenues up 237%: Creso Pharma delivers strong quarter ahead of OTC listing Bod Australia outlines strong revenue growth Move to legalisation of psychedelics could benefit CPH in the US Bod Australia appoints leading executive as CFO
March 9th

NTI secures strategic Cultivation partnership to grow and maintain its medical cannabis
March 2nd

Neurotech expands exclusive license to include all neurological disorders
February 15th

Neurotech to commence clinical study program this quarter

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X