Neurotech Demonstrates Potential Benefits for Management of Multiple Sclerosis Disease
Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) has announced the continuation of its pre-clinical program in neuro-inflammatory disease models in-line with its research and development pathway.
Initial in vitro studies were carried out in collaboration with the internationally recognised Neurodevelopment in Health and Disease Laboratory at RMIT University to assess the effects of the lead NTI/Dolce strains on key neuro-markets that are used in assessing the onset and progression of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
Summarised in the table below, the results reconfirm the powerful neuro-modulatory, neuro-regulatory and neuro anti-inflammatory properties of the novel NTI/Dolce Strains compared to CBD alone in supressing the neuro-inflammatory markers, GM-CSF and TNF-alpha, in a neural cell-line culture.
These preclinical studies will pave the way for further expansion and analysis of other neuro-markers involved in MS.
There is a strong medical need for treatment alternatives which include the potential of utilising the NTI/Dolce Strains given they have < 0.3% THC and a full spectrum cannabinoid profile that has already demonstrated the activation of alternative anti-inflammatory neuro modulatory pathways that differ considerably to CBD alone products.
Key neuro-markers involved in the onset and progression of MS include:
- Granulocyte Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF)
- Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF-alpha)
- Interferon (IFN)
- Interleukins (IL-2)
NTI is committed to the development of a solid scientific portfolio for the expansion of application and use of the NTI/Dolce Strains beyond autism. Further preclinical studies will determine mode of action and safety to design and undertake a Phase I/II clinical study in MS.
“There are a number of very powerful neuro-markers that are currently being used to assess disease onset and progression,” said Brian Leedman, Chairman of Neurotech. “To be able to suppress or regulate these markers may be very beneficial in the overall disease management”.
