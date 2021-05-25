See Our Current Investments

Neurotech Demonstrates Potential Benefits for Management of Multiple Sclerosis Disease

By Hannah Goldman. Published at May 25, 2021, in ASX Biotechs

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) has announced the continuation of its pre-clinical program in neuro-inflammatory disease models in-line with its research and development pathway.

Initial in vitro studies were carried out in collaboration with the internationally recognised Neurodevelopment in Health and Disease Laboratory at RMIT University to assess the effects of the lead NTI/Dolce strains on key neuro-markets that are used in assessing the onset and progression of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Summarised in the table below, the results reconfirm the powerful neuro-modulatory, neuro-regulatory and neuro anti-inflammatory properties of the novel NTI/Dolce Strains compared to CBD alone in supressing the neuro-inflammatory markers, GM-CSF and TNF-alpha, in a neural cell-line culture.

These preclinical studies will pave the way for further expansion and analysis of other neuro-markers involved in MS.

There is a strong medical need for treatment alternatives which include the potential of utilising the NTI/Dolce Strains given they have < 0.3% THC and a full spectrum cannabinoid profile that has already demonstrated the activation of alternative anti-inflammatory neuro modulatory pathways that differ considerably to CBD alone products.

Key neuro-markers involved in the onset and progression of MS include:

  • Granulocyte Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF)
  • Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF-alpha)
  • Interferon (IFN)
  • Interleukins (IL-2)

NTI is committed to the development of a solid scientific portfolio for the expansion of application and use of the NTI/Dolce Strains beyond autism. Further preclinical studies will determine mode of action and safety to design and undertake a Phase I/II clinical study in MS.

“There are a number of very powerful neuro-markers that are currently being used to assess disease onset and progression,” said Brian Leedman, Chairman of Neurotech. “To be able to suppress or regulate these markers may be very beneficial in the overall disease management”.


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

NTIDOLCE STRAINS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CBD PAIN MANAGEMENT

Like this article? You may like...

CPH expands its footprint with new product launch and entry into Eastern Europe Shares kick on open as BOD Australia releases double dose of good news CPH further derisks acquisition as Halucenex adds to its psychedelics supply Halucenex forms important partnership as psychedelics space heats
May 5th

Neurotech embarks on ground-breaking ASD trials
March 9th

NTI secures strategic Cultivation partnership to grow and maintain its medical cannabis
March 2nd

Neurotech expands exclusive license to include all neurological disorders

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X