MMJ Group upbeat about Embark Health’s first B2B sale

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 11, 2020, in ASX Biotechs

MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ; OTC: MMJJF), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, has provided an update on the operations of its largest investee, privately-held Embark Health Inc.

It is worth noting that MMJ was a foundation investor in Embark Health in July 2018, consistent with its strategy of taking early-stage stakes in companies with strong growth prospects.

Embark Health has announced that its Delta, BC (British Columbia) facility has signed the group’s first business to business (B2B) sale of Bulk Bubble Hash.

The B2B sale followed commencement of production of cannabis extracts at the Delta, BC facility subsequent to receipt of all occupancy and business licences required from the city of Delta in April 2020.

Initially, Embark Health is producing Bubble Hash, Dry Sift Kief and Rosin for commercial sale in addition to providing tolling services to a wide range of customers.

Other extraction techniques will be added as more rooms in the facility are licensed.

Embark Health is seeking to create the largest cannabis (THC and CBD) extraction business in Canada with facilities in British Columbia (BC) and Ontario (ON).

Management advised that this sale is the first of several forthcoming B2B sale agreements for solventless bulk tolling.

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

