Mayne Pharma poised to enter world’s largest pharmaceutical market

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Apr 16, 2020, in ASX Biotechs

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) and Mithra Pharmaceuticals, SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) announced on Thursday morning that the former has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking marketing authorisation for E4/DRSP, a combined oral contraceptive indicated for the prevention of pregnancy.

Two phase 3 clinical studies of E4/DRSP including more than 4400 women from various global regions have demonstrated very positive outcomes for efficacy and safety in a product that has achieved a desirable bleeding profile and excellent tolerability.

If approved by the FDA, E4/DRSP is expected to be made available to patients in the US market in the first half of calendar 2021.

Given US sales of combined hormonal contraceptives are more than US$4 billion per annum, there is the potential for this drug to generate substantial revenues for Mayne Pharma.

E4/DRSP is a novel, next generation oral contraceptive containing Estetrol (E4) 15 mg and drospirenone (DRSP) 3 mg.

E4 is a naturally occurring estrogen that is produced by the human foetal liver during pregnancy.

Targeting 2021 launch

Following more than 20 years of research and development, Mayne Pharma’s development and manufacturing partner Mithra can synthesise E4 at scale through a complex plant-based production process.

Commenting on this development, Mayne Pharma chief executive Scott Richards said, “The NDA filing is a major milestone for Mayne Pharma and our development partner Mithra Pharmaceuticals.

‘’We are now one step closer to making this new oral contraceptive that we believe to be safe, effective and well-tolerated available to American women.

‘’We confirm our earlier stated goal of bringing this product to market in the first half of calendar 2021.”

Should the group meet this target, it will be well-placed to achieve the sharp uptick in earnings per share that are forecast to occur in fiscal 2022.

Consensus forecasts currently indicate that earnings per share will increase from 1.9 cents in fiscal 2021 to 5.6 cents in 2022, with the latter implying a seemingly conservative forward PE multiple of just over six relative to Wednesday’s closing price of 34.5 cents.

With COVID-19 having a significant impact on retail sales in the US, investors are likely to be looking to identify companies that generate income from non-discretionary areas such as contraception.

This may account for the substantial rebound of about 70% in Mayne Pharma’s share price since it bottomed out at 19.5 cents on 19 March.

tags

ASX STOCKS PHARMACEUTICALS ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PREGNANCY BIRTH CONTROL

Like this article? You may like...

Respiri Limited signs joint development agreement with Phenix Health, surges 50% Non-elective treatment profile provides Avita Medical with income stability OncoSil™ receives CE marketing approval Creso to release immunity boosting CBD hemp teas in Q3
MMJ Emerging from the Storm as Cannabis 2.0 Gathers Momentum
April 14th

Respiri Limited signs joint development agreement with Phenix Health, surges 50%
April 8th

Non-elective treatment profile provides Avita Medical with income stability
April 1st

OncoSil™ receives CE marketing approval

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X