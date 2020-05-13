Holista’s viral protection sanitiser products in demand

Shares in Holista Colltech Limited (ASX:HCT) hit a high of 18 cents on Tuesday after the company announced that it had appointed OOH Medical Ltd as exclusive distributor for the NatshieldTM sanitiser products for the United Kingdom for an initial term of 3 years, with minimum orders for the first year to be negotiated in the coming weeks.

At one stage, the company’s shares were up nearly 10% which was a strong performance on a day when the broader market was down as much as 90 points.

OOH Medical shares common equity shareholders with Health Therapies LLC, the group’s exclusive distributor of NatshieldTM in the US.

The group has submitted an official tender application to supply Natshield TM to the UK government.

Pending formal approval of this application, it will be conducting market research, test advertising and marketing to create and oversee promotional campaigns.

OOH Medical expects to receive registration of NatshieldTM from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, (MHRA) in the UK by July 2020.

With the registration and confirmation of all relevant legal and compliance procedures, OOH Medical will be able to market all NatshieldTM products through their distribution channels in the UK, including the NHS, e-commerce, health stores and pharmacies.

Holista’s March quarter cash inflows were nearly $2 million, up from approximately $1.7 million in the March quarter of 2019.

With the UK still in the grip of the coronavirus, there should be strong ongoing demand for Holista’s products.

Nasal sanitising balm effective against feline coronavirus

OOH Medical intends to distribute NatshieldTM products including a hand sanitiser and – upon commercialisation – a nasal-sanitising balm on which Holista is currently conducting research and development.

It is worth noting that today’s news comes less than a week after the company filed a global patent for a NatshieldTM nasal balm sanitiser.

This balm will contain Path-Away®, the plant-based anti-pathogenic solution, as the active ingredient.

Path-Away® had already been proven to be effective as a sanitiser against a broad range of viruses, bacteria and fungi.

On April 20, 2020, Holista announced that Path-Away® had been tested by a leading UK bio-safety laboratory to be more than 99.99% effective against the feline coronavirus, a surrogate of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The formulation involves ingredients that will prolong and improve the effects of Path-Away®, within the nasal cavity.

Holista is accelerating development of NatshieldTM nasal balm sanitiser which will reduce the risk of viral infection via the nose, either via inhalation or touch (from hand to nose).

The nose is the easiest point of entry for viruses, being warm, damp and dark as well rich in fatty and amino acids.

The nasal passage opens directly into the sinuses, the throat and to the lungs.

The formulation of the nasal balm will be such that it is non-irritant, easily applied to the nose and can offer up to six hours of protection from viruses and infections.