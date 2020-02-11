Equines and large animals to benefit from Creso’s new hemp plant product

It has been a highly productive start to the year for Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8), but the company isn’t prepared to rest on its laurels and is already thinking about product launches in the second half of 2020.

One of the new products the market will see, will be a new hemp derived animal health product targeted at equines and large animals.

Creso Pharma has successfully developed anibidiol®EQUI, a flavoured micromilled hemp plant product for equines and large animals.

It was only a matter of time before Creso would announce a further product launch in its animal product vertical, having already announced this year that it commercialised anibidiol® Regular and anibidiol® Plus for small, medium-sized, and large pets to help reduce stress and aid in the functioning of the animals’ nervous systems.

As previously reported by Finfeed, Creso has now sold over three million doses of its anibidiol® product since the product was launched in late 2017, while global sales of the product grew by approximately 700% in 2019 – a major milestone.

These three million portion sachets of anibidiol® granules have benefited over 100,000 dogs in the less than two years since the product launched.

Read: Creso Pharma pursuing animal health – a fast growing segment of the cannabis market

The animal health market was worth US$70 billion in 2019 and is projected to be among the fastest growing Cannabidiol (CBD) sectors.

anibidiol®EQUI, developed in conjunction with Switzerland-based CapService is a natural plant product.

Developed over the past 12 months, the complementary feed is based on natural hemp plant components and provides the entourage effect in which the various hemp components work together to reduce stress and pain and support fast mobility recovery.

The product contains natural hemp compounds which are recognised as traditional feed components already approved for use in consumer products. This means an additional path to market for the company’s hemp-based complementary feed products without the need for regulatory approval.

anibidiol®EQUI will be mainly commercialised in LATAM, ASIAPAC and selected European countries, thus increasing the global commercial foot print.

anibidiol®EQUI is Swiss made, produced out of Swiss Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) compliant industrial hemp.

“Creso Pharma is excited to add another innovative product to our growing portfolio,” said Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, Co-Founder and CEO of Creso Pharma said.

“anibidiol®EQUI was developed to address the equines and large animals’ needs for a natural plant based complementary feed product to support the management of stress and pain and to enhance well-being. We are pleased to have this product ready for launch later this year.”