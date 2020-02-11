Equines and large animals to benefit from Creso’s new hemp plant product
It has been a highly productive start to the year for Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8), but the company isn’t prepared to rest on its laurels and is already thinking about product launches in the second half of 2020.
One of the new products the market will see, will be a new hemp derived animal health product targeted at equines and large animals.
Creso Pharma has successfully developed anibidiol®EQUI, a flavoured micromilled hemp plant product for equines and large animals.
It was only a matter of time before Creso would announce a further product launch in its animal product vertical, having already announced this year that it commercialised anibidiol® Regular and anibidiol® Plus for small, medium-sized, and large pets to help reduce stress and aid in the functioning of the animals’ nervous systems.
As previously reported by Finfeed, Creso has now sold over three million doses of its anibidiol® product since the product was launched in late 2017, while global sales of the product grew by approximately 700% in 2019 – a major milestone.
These three million portion sachets of anibidiol® granules have benefited over 100,000 dogs in the less than two years since the product launched.
Read: Creso Pharma pursuing animal health – a fast growing segment of the cannabis market
The animal health market was worth US$70 billion in 2019 and is projected to be among the fastest growing Cannabidiol (CBD) sectors.
anibidiol®EQUI, developed in conjunction with Switzerland-based CapService is a natural plant product.
Developed over the past 12 months, the complementary feed is based on natural hemp plant components and provides the entourage effect in which the various hemp components work together to reduce stress and pain and support fast mobility recovery.
The product contains natural hemp compounds which are recognised as traditional feed components already approved for use in consumer products. This means an additional path to market for the company’s hemp-based complementary feed products without the need for regulatory approval.
anibidiol®EQUI will be mainly commercialised in LATAM, ASIAPAC and selected European countries, thus increasing the global commercial foot print.
anibidiol®EQUI is Swiss made, produced out of Swiss Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) compliant industrial hemp.
“Creso Pharma is excited to add another innovative product to our growing portfolio,” said Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, Co-Founder and CEO of Creso Pharma said.
“anibidiol®EQUI was developed to address the equines and large animals’ needs for a natural plant based complementary feed product to support the management of stress and pain and to enhance well-being. We are pleased to have this product ready for launch later this year.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.