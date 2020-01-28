Creso Pharma’s flagship cannaQIX® exceeds milestone of 2.5 million lozenges sold
Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8) has informed the market that its flagship cannaQIX® line surpassed the milestone of 100,000 packs sold.
The company has already delivered positive news flow throughout January resulting in its share price increasing by more than 70% from about 11 cents at the start of the month to a high of 19 cents.
Importantly, this share price accretion is performance driven as Creso Pharma has achieved increased distribution in other areas of its business, as well as flagging its upcoming entry into new markets, factors that will assist the group in delivering on the anticipated strong revenue growth in 2020.
The cannaQIX® hemp oil derived food supplement is currently available in Switzerland, UK, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.
2.5 million cannaQIX® lozenges sold
The 100,000 packs milestone corresponds to over 2.5 million cannaQIX® lozenges sold since the product’s launch in April 2018.
Creso Pharma developed cannaQIX® 10 to help manage stress and cannaQIX® 25 and 50 to help manage chronic pain.
The initial target markets for these products were the UK, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.
Creso Pharma produces the cannaQIX® range of products in Switzerland and has commercialised them in collaboration with several partners in Europe, Oceania and Latin America.
The products are being distributed through pharmacies and drug stores in Europe, as well as through doctors and clinics in Oceania and Latin America.
Highlighting Creso Pharma’s expertise in the development of the cannaQIX® range and the decided benefits that the company’s technological capabilities will provide in strengthening its portfolio of products, Jorge Wernli, commercial director said, “Creso Pharma’s cannaQIX® hemp oil-derived products are unique, all Swiss-made and produced in GMP facilities complying with local regulatory requirements.
‘’Creso Pharma has developed a number of new alternative technologies to provide these innovative hemp oil-based products, responding to customer needs and complying with regulations.
‘’With our technological capabilities and international scientific and commercial partnerships, we are well-positioned to continue growing our portfolio of commercialised animal and human health products.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.