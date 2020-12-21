Creso Pharma’s CBD for pets secures regulatory approval in Latin America
Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA: 1X8) has secured regulatory approval from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Feed in Uruguay (Ministerio de Ganadaria, Agricultura y Pesca) through its commercial partner Adler Laboratories, Uruguay for its line of animal health products, anibidiol®.
The approval effectively means CPH’s anibidiol® becomes the first approved CBD hemp-based complementary feed for pets in Latin America, where the company is looking to significantly increase its footprint.
Creso Pharma has also received its first purchase order for anibidiol®, from Laboratorios Adler, Uruguay via its representative Medara in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The purchase order is for 175’000 anibdiol® 8 sachets in 3,300 boxes and valued at A$89,000 (CHF 60,000).
The Latin American market provides a large opportunity for Creso Pharma and unlocks potential access to over 24 million pets across Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia.
This purchase order follows other recent POs secured for anibidiol® in the EU and provides further confirmation of the successful take-up of anibidiol® in new and existing markets.
CPH’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. recently received three purchase orders with a combined value of C$275,023 (A$288,159).
Further to this was the receipt of a Notice to Purchase from the Province of Ontario, marking the company’s entry into Canada’s largest recreational cannabis market.
The first purchase order valued at C$232,826 (A$243,841) is from Truro Cannabis Company, a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products.
CPH expects to announce additional purchase orders in the coming months.
Jorge Wernli, Creso Commercial Director said: “The approval of anibidiol® as the first CBD hemp complementary feed in Uruguay, with a simultaneous purchase order is a major achievement for Creso Pharma.
“The Company’s entry into the Latin American market more broadly represents a major strategic development and significant growth opportunity, with potential access to millions of pets across several Latin American countries.
“We look forward to working with our established, in country representatives to target rapid expansion across the region. We anticipate a number of follow up purchase orders will materialise in the coming months, as we aggressively scale up in Latin America.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.