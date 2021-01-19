Total combined orders for delivery for Creso Pharma (ASX: CPH) now over $1M
Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH; FRA:1X8) continues to build a strong revenue platform for 2021, advising today that it has received two new purchase orders (POs) for its anibidiol® line of animal health products totalling A$247,826 (CHF171,000).
The above purchase order total is composed of a new PO from the new commercial partner for LATAM Medara/Adler of A$86,957 (CHF60,000) and a follow-up PO of A$256,470 (CHF171,600) from current commercial partners.
These orders come less than a week after Creso Pharma confirmed that it had ‘’banked’’ $320,000 following the delivery of a second shipment of cannaQIX® products to the subsidiary of Lupin International (NYSE: LUPIN), Pharma Dynamics South Africa.
Together, the total value of combined orders represents CHF728,000 (A$1,055,0721) which Creso Pharma expects to recognise as revenue within the first half of FY2021. This is a major achievement for the Company and highlights the growing demand that it is witnessing for its leading product ranges on a global scale.
The purchase orders underpin the strong demand growth for the company’s industry leading products and the first geographic expansion result in Southern LATAM starting in Uruguay.
This sets the basis for rapid growth into further LATAM countries, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia and beyond.
While Creso Pharma is broadening its areas of distribution, the company uses GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) development and manufacturing standards for its products as a reference of quality excellence with initial product registrations in Switzerland.
The company has worldwide rights for a number of unique and proprietary innovative delivery technologies that enhance the bioavailability and absorption of cannabinoids.
Creso Pharma negotiates regulatory guidelines as conditions improve
The orders announced today are a significant achievement for Creso Pharma, highlighting the company’s ability to navigate stringent regulatory requirements for marketing hemp products across Europe, as well as reaffirming management’s ability to progress growth initiatives in difficult market conditions.
The demand for the products remains high and these POs serve as further confirmation of the success of the anibidiol® product line in the rapidly growing European and LATAM animal health market.
The product uptake since 2017 continues, totalling over 4 million anibidiol® doses in purchase orders.
Creso is continuing to explore plans to expand its animal health portfolio with additional innovative products such as various hemp-flour and hemp seed oil products.
With growing demand for its existing products, management is also progressing strategies to increase its footprint in the sector.
Commenting on Creso Pharma’s ability to quickly scale up its operations to meet increasing demand, commercial director Dr. Gian Trepp said, “We are very pleased by the PO developments from current and new customers.
‘’Our capabilities to supply the products in spite of the current very challenging COVID situation in a fast and flexible way is a key success factor.
‘’These capabilities and the newly enlarged product portfolio places Creso in a favorable position to respond best to the fast-growing demand and benefit from new animal health opportunities to grow its footprint in this space.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.