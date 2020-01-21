Creso Pharma makes inroads in veterinary market

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8) is pleased to announce that an estimated 100,000 dogs have benefited from the company’s anibidiol® hemp oil complementary feed range of products.

This milestone corresponds to over 3 million sachets doses of anibidiol® granules used as complementary feed.

Creso Pharma developed anibidiol® and patented its granulated delivery system.

It is produced in Switzerland and is commercialised in collaboration with Virbac S.A. (EPA:VIRP) in over 10 countries in Europe.

Global sales grew by approximately 700% in 2019.

This news comes on the back of other promising developments in the last month as management pointed to numerous share price catalysts in 2020.

With tangible developments likely to drive revenue growth in the near to medium-term it isn’t surprising that the company shares have increased by about 80% in the last month.

Today’s news is likely to provide further momentum for a company that is benefiting from its diversified business model that covers products for humans and animals, providing increasing opportunities as Creso Pharma establishes itself in multiple global markets.

Helps manage stress and pain

anibidiol® Regular and anibidiol® Plus are commercialised for small, medium-sized and large pets to support the reduction of stress and help the animals’ nervous systems to function well.

Pet owners report anibidiol® has also contributed to the management of pain and improved the vitality of their pets after one week of use in addition to normal feed.

anibidiol® Regular and anibidiol® Plus

Creso Pharma has successfully developed three additional hemp derived products to improve the wellbeing of pets which are slated for launch during 2020.

The company just launched together with Virbac Switzerland its new anibidiol® Oil 500 for pets as part of its life cycle management responding to strong demand from veterinarians and pet owners.

The product will first be marketed in Switzerland and be extended to further countries throughout the year.

Commenting on these developments and underlining the scope for distribution into new markets, Miri Halperin Wernli, Creso Pharma’s chief executive and co-founder said, “We are proud to see anibidiol® achieve this milestone, proving that pets and pet owners have an increasing appreciation of its benefits.

‘’This achievement is paving the way for launches into additional countries in other continents such as North America and Latin America, where we observe a growing need for natural complementary feed to help mitigate stress and improve the wellbeing of pets.

Creso Pharma hopes to continue leveraging the rising global trend of the ‘humanisation’ of pets, in which people treat their pets as best friends or family members.”