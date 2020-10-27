Creso Pharma delivers third order of Ritual Green brand

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Oct 27, 2020, in ASX Biotechs

Creso Pharma Limited’s (ASX:CPH; FRA: 1X8) wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. a licensed producer in Nova Scotia, has received and successfully delivered its third purchase order (PO) from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC).

The third PO is for 20 cases of Mernova’s ‘Mimosa’ (15-20% THC, less than 1% CBD) strain which is Mernova’s value brand now launched under the Ritual Green brand.

The introduction of the strain will allow Mernova to pursue a much larger addressable market, targeting consumers who are seeking premium quality at a more reasonable price-point.

This marks the third PO received from the NSLC in the last four weeks, with the two previous orders for the company’s premium strains, HPG13 (20-25% THC, < 1% CBD), and Lemon Haze (20-25% THC, < 1% CBD) continuing to sell well.

Creso is very confident that it will continue to receive purchase orders from the NSLC of its Mimosa and premium quality strains, allowing the company to build on the C$320,000 in revenue it has generated in the last month from the NSLC.

Mernova benefiting from e-commerce sales

Mernova’s Ritual Green products are sold through NSLC stores and e-commerce platform.

The additional purchase order serves as further confirmation of the success of the Ritual Green brand of high-quality cannabis products in the rapidly growing Canadian retail recreational market.

Mernova continues to make significant inroads into the Nova Scotia recreational market with its diverse products offering premium quality at a competitive price point.

Commenting on recent sales developments and the prospect of maintaining this momentum, Mernova managing director Jack Yu said, “Securing this additional purchase order from the NSLC is a significant achievement, and further validates the success of the recent Ritual Green product launch.

“Our products continue to garner very positive feedback from customers and we are confident that the Mimosa strain will unlock a large portion of the market that we can capitalise on in the near term.

“We look forward to updating shareholders on progress in Nova Scotia, additional strain launches under the Ritual Green product range, and further orders to be finalised in the near term.”

tags

RITUAL GREEN MERNOVA NSLC NEW PURCHASE ORDER CANNABIS PRODUCTS

Like this article? You may like...

$2M in repeat purchase orders display Creso Pharma’s growth potential Creso Pharma to receive $8.92M funding: attracts Canopy Growth cannabis pioneer Creso Pharma’s Mernova receives initial purchase order Creso Pharma to benefit from OTC cannabis sales in Australia
October 13th

$2M in repeat purchase orders display Creso Pharma’s growth potential
October 7th

Creso Pharma to receive $8.92M funding: attracts Canopy Growth cannabis pioneer
September 21st

Creso Pharma’s Mernova receives initial purchase order

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X