Creso Pharma brings marketing and sales of cannaQIX® in-house
Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA: 1X8) has excelled in the last month in terms of sales and orders for its products, and today the company announced that it is taking over the marketing and sales strategy for cannaQIX®, an initiative that should result in improved profit margins while setting the stage for further new product launches.
This appears to be the logical next step for Creso Pharma as sales gain significant traction.
Strategically, once the sales ramp up it is important to optimise supply chain control in order to maintain client satisfaction while also casting an eye to efficiencies that can be gained, effectively maximising the earnings that can be generated as the top line grows.
Creso Pharma highlighted that it was bringing the marketing and sales function of cannaQIX® in-house, taking over from its commercial partner Doetsch Grether in Switzerland, following a growing trend of direct inbound sales enquiries and interest in cannaQIX® product.
cannaQIX® has established customer base with 2100 points of sale
The product is listed with key wholesalers, reaching over 2,100 points of sales to consumers which are pharmacies, pharmacy networks, drugstores, health nutrition shops and bigger retail shops such as Manor.
Creso is now directly supplying all major wholesalers in the country such as Galexis, Amedis and Voigt.
Creso and Doetsch Grether worked in commercial partnership for over three years with peak sales at wholesale price levels reaching more than CHF 230,000 in 2019.
With Creso now bringing this function in-house, it is able to improve its profit margins for cannaQIX® substantially and can set the stage for further product extensions and new product launches such as cannaDOL® in Switzerland.
Commenting on this development, Creso Pharma commercial director Doctor Gian Trepp said, “We are implementing phase 3 of Creso’s operational launch plan by bringing the marketing and sales function of our products in-house.
"While we are thankful for having benefitted from our partnership with Doetsch Grether, our direct sales model will give Creso the opportunity to expand its profit margins as it enters a new phase of growth.”
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.