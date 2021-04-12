See Our Current Investments

Bod Australia appoints leading executive as CFO

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Apr 12, 2021, in ASX Biotechs

Cannabis centric healthcare company Bod Australia Limited (ASX:BDA) has announced the appointment of accomplished senior accounting and financial management executive Mr Alan Dworkin as Chief Financial Officer, effective 3rd May 2021.

Mr Dworkin is a highly successful and results-driven, with over 20 years’ experience in finance and operations management. He has a demonstrated ability to streamline business operations, drive growth and increase efficiency and bottom-line profit.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alan to BDA’s management team. We are confident that his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical, R&D and nutraceutical sectors will be imperative in BDA’s next phase of growth, Bod CEO Jo Patterson said.

“Alan’s defined skillset in accounting and financial management will allow BDA to continue to grow its revenue profile, reduce operating expenses and streamline operational processes, which will further assist Bod in its development.

During his career, Mr Dworkin has held a number of roles in small and large businesses, including ASX-listed companies in the sales, pharmaceutical research and mining resources sectors. He has considerable expertise in developing and implementing financial controls, as well as operational improvement and managing internal and external processes.

Alan was CFO and Company Secretary of FIT Bioceuticals Limited and instrumental in its sale to Blackmores Limited

Most recently CFO, COO and Company Secretary of Medlab Clinics Limited (ASX: MDC) playing a large part in the company’s ASX float and growth trajectory.

BDA will leverage Mr Dworkin’s established skillset to drive financial growth, as well as his background in medicinal cannabis, nutraceutical product development and supply chain management to further optimise its operations.

“I am excited to be joining BDA’s management team during such a pivotal growth phase, incoming CFO Alan Dworkin added.

"BDA is currently delivering a number of innovative products to international markets, which are underpinned by stringent R&D initiatives. The Company has a number of near-term opportunities at its disposal and I look forward to deploying my skillset to unlock further value for shareholders.”

About BOD Australia

Bod Australia is a medicinal cannabis, CBD and hemp healthcare products company, with a global focus and a mission to innovate and transform the way we live and enjoy life.

The company is focused on delivering premium, proven and trusted products for both consumer markets and medical markets, and leading the way in research and development through collaborations with research partners on clinical trial programs.

Additionally, BDA is committed to supporting the healthcare professional on Cannabinoid applications through education, research and trials.

For more about BDA read: More US Sales Expected. BDA Fully Funded for Manufacturing Requirements


