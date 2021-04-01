Bod Australia achieves quarter-on-quarter sales growth of 61%
Medicinal cannabis and CBD and hemp healthcare products company, Bod Australia Limited (ASX:BDA) achieved record medicinal cannabis sales growth during the March quarter of fiscal 2021, filling 3789 MediCabilisTM prescriptions.
This represents a 61% increase on the previous quarter (Q2 FY2021: 2360), a major achievement for Bod as it takes the total volume of MediCabilisTM units sold during fiscal 2021 to 7730, a 93% increase on total fiscal 2020 volumes when prescriptions were in the order of 4000.
Bod is a cannabis-centric healthcare company with a global focus on product innovation with a view to transforming the lives of people through various means of improving health and well-being.
In these endeavours the company provides support to healthcare professionals on cannabinoid applications through education, research and trials.
Bod has now sold a total of 11,810 MediCabilisTM products since first prescriptions in January 2019.
Repeat business an encouraging sign for the future
It is worth noting that 62% of quarterly sales were repeat prescriptions, reflecting a strong endorsement from physicians and patients alike.
Management said that the growing volume of repeat business provided a platform for future growth.
Underpinning Bod’s robust growth has been its strong relationships with approved prescribers, educational initiatives with physicians and the company’s Australia-wide clinical study to test the efficacy of MediCabilisTM when prescribed for conditions including anxiety, insomnia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Recruitment for the trial remains ongoing, and relevant background for potential patients can be accessed through the company’s website.
The upward trajectory in MediCabilisTM prescription volumes will add to the company’s growing revenue profile.
Bod anticipates that sales will continue to increase over the coming quarters in both Australia and the UK.
Bod to benefit from established operations in Australia and the UK
Discussing some of Bod’s competitive advantages and commenting on the group’s outlook for the remainder of the year, chief executive Jo Patterson said, “MediCabilisTM is commonly prescribed for a range of chronic conditions including chronic pain and anxiety.
"These conditions are widespread and will always require a GMP pharmaceutical grade, standardised and consistent product, which is one of the key strengths of Bod’s offering.
"This competitive advantage is also one of the major reasons we continue to achieve strong prescription growth and maintain a significant share of the highly competitive full-plant high CBD market in Australia.
"We expect that medicinal cannabis will gain further traction in the Australian and UK market.
"Bod has established operations in place in both of these territories, so we expect our prescription volumes to continue to trend upwards, and this will add to the company’s growing revenue profile across the coming months.”
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.