Antisense remains on track to positive clinical trial results

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Mar 18, 2020, in Biotech

The recent completion of the monitoring phase of Antisense Therapeutics Limited's (ASX:ANP) ATL1102 Phase II Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) trial remains on track for the end of March 2020.

As the trial is essentially completed, with all participants dosed, ANP has not been affected by COVID-19 factors and have not been adversely impacted.

Completion relates specifically to the clinical trial database for final analysis, with study results to be reported in April.

Antisense Therapeutics is developing and commercialising antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), world leaders in antisense drug development and commercialisation.

Antisense has been conducting an open label six-month dosing trial of ATL1102 in nine non-ambulant patients with DMD at the neuromuscular centre of the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

In December 2019, ANP reported positive clinical trial results affirming ATL1102’s excellent safety profile and positive effects on disease progression endpoints.

New trial data relating to the drug’s effects (efficacy) on additional disease progression endpoints are expected once final data analysis is completed in the coming weeks.

tags

MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY CLINICAL TRIALS DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY DISEASE

Like this article? You may like...

OncoSil granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation MMJ extends its Harvest One Cannabis investment Former Canopy Growth Corp executives join Creso Pharma MMJ’s Canadian cannabis investment Weed Me attracts new capital
Gas Bubbles Highlight Excellent Results from EXR’s Second Core-Hole
February 28th

Antisense appoints experienced biotech executive
January 21st

Antisense Phase II Clinical Trial now 50% enrolled and on track for completion
November 22nd

ANP: Why partnering with big biotech has its benefits

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X