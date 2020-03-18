Antisense remains on track to positive clinical trial results
The recent completion of the monitoring phase of Antisense Therapeutics Limited's (ASX:ANP) ATL1102 Phase II Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) trial remains on track for the end of March 2020.
As the trial is essentially completed, with all participants dosed, ANP has not been affected by COVID-19 factors and have not been adversely impacted.
Completion relates specifically to the clinical trial database for final analysis, with study results to be reported in April.
Antisense Therapeutics is developing and commercialising antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), world leaders in antisense drug development and commercialisation.
Antisense has been conducting an open label six-month dosing trial of ATL1102 in nine non-ambulant patients with DMD at the neuromuscular centre of the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
In December 2019, ANP reported positive clinical trial results affirming ATL1102’s excellent safety profile and positive effects on disease progression endpoints.
New trial data relating to the drug’s effects (efficacy) on additional disease progression endpoints are expected once final data analysis is completed in the coming weeks.
