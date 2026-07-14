TG1 samples 42.6% copper ahead of maiden drilling at WA project

Our copper exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just sampled more high-grade copper at surface at its Blue & Red Devil copper-gold project in WA.

New rock chip assays from the Red Devil target came back with peak values of 42.6% copper and 4.56g/t gold.

Nine of the fourteen samples from outcrop graded more than 1% copper - now extending across ~ 1.8km at surface.

(source)

This is handy timing, because this is the ground TG1 is about to drill, just as copper continues to sit near all time highs, holding above the ~US$6/lb mark:

(source)

Last week TG1 confirmed it was drill-ready, with maiden drilling (the first-ever drill test of both targets) due to start within weeks, pending securing a drill rig.

A quick recap of the two giant colourful blobs TG1 is chasing:

Blue Devil has three strong airborne EM conductors running more than 2.75km with the targets ~150m above an interpreted magnetic intrusion.

(source)

Red Devil has an IP chargeability target (~175-225m below surface and ~300m thick) sitting under high-grade surface rock chips, with a peak of 52.3% copper and 5.35g/t gold.

(source)

Today's assays continue the story that Red Devil could be part of a copper-gold mineral system, and the scale of the drill target remains large (see the blob above).

But rock chips are surface samples only, we won't know if there is grade at depth until the drill bit tests it.

Next we are watching for drill contractor confirmation/mobilisation which should give us a date for the start of maiden drilling.

Read our recent Deep Dive on the project here: TG1: Microcap drilling two giant colourful mega-blobs (copper targets) in a few weeks. We just put into the TG1 cap raise. Copper running.

What we want to see TG1 achieve

Drill WA copper-gold targets (Blue and Red Devil)

We want to see TG1 drill its two biggest copper-gold targets - Blue and Red Devil.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Drilling permits approved

🔲 Drilling starts at Blue Devil

🔲 Drilling starts at Red Devil

🔲 Assay results from maiden drilling

🔲 Follow-up drilling if a discovery is made

Drill WA copper-gold-antimony targets (Mount Bogolla)

We want to see TG1 go back and drill its Mount Bogolla project again. Especially in and around the recent hole that hit 20m @1.14% copper and the holes Newcrest drilled but narrowly missed targets from in the 1990s.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔲 Drill the Mt Boggola copper-gold-antimony IP targets.

Advance the gold assets

We also want to see TG1 drill out its two gold projects - first drilling the project ~8km away from $5.8BN Ramelius Resources and second the existing discovery in NSW through its JV partner.

Here are the milestones we are tracking: