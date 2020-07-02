Podcast: XTEK's Philippe Odouard on XTEK entering the innovation space race
Speaking with Finfeed today about the use of technology in the defence sector is Xtek Limited (ASX:XTE) managing director Phillipe Oduard, who previously developed Quickstep, an innovative ASX listed company from a start up to a leader in composite manufacture and technology with $50m revenue.
Mr. Odouard has over 26 years in general management of Defence related companies in Australia and overseas, but surprisingly stared his career in the telco space. Here, he speaks with us about his ascendance in defence, how XTEK is delivering tailored solutions to the government, law enforcement, military, space and commercial sectors and how it has entered the space tech race.
