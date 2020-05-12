Podcast: What does it mean to be human?

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at May 12, 2020, in Podcasts

What does it mean to be human?

Clearly, the answer would be different for different people, but there are fundamental principles of humanity we should all live by, especially as we navigate through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, it is particularly important for company leaders, especially small cap leaders who should unshackle themselves from their technical work, to encourage real conversations and turn surviving into thriving.

Here to speak with Finfeed today about how to be human in a world that can try our patience and test our goodwill is Mark LeBusque, a human, a provocateur, author, speaker, coach, mentor, facilitator and the creator of the 50 Day Global Humannovation Challenge.

Every human is unique, every team is unique and every organisation is unique, but as Mark says, we all have something in common – we are humans first and crave psychological safety through deep connection and a strong sense of belonging.

Once we feel this, the magic of creating high performance and amazing business results can occur.

tags

LEADERSHIP CEOS PSYCHOLOGICAL SAFETY BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Like this article? You may like...

Podcast: How MyFiziq is helping with health management during the COVID-19 pandemic Podcast: How UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is helping healthcare workers Cannabis companies unite to help combat COVID-19 Are we losing the battle against cybercrime?
TMR Now Fully Funded for Canada and Ecuador Next Door to Where Newcrest Has Expanded its Stake
May 7th

Podcast: How MyFiziq is helping with health management during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 5th

Podcast: How UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is helping healthcare workers
April 28th

Cannabis companies unite to help combat COVID-19

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X