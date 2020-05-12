Podcast: What does it mean to be human?
What does it mean to be human?
Clearly, the answer would be different for different people, but there are fundamental principles of humanity we should all live by, especially as we navigate through the current COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time, it is particularly important for company leaders, especially small cap leaders who should unshackle themselves from their technical work, to encourage real conversations and turn surviving into thriving.
Here to speak with Finfeed today about how to be human in a world that can try our patience and test our goodwill is Mark LeBusque, a human, a provocateur, author, speaker, coach, mentor, facilitator and the creator of the 50 Day Global Humannovation Challenge.
Every human is unique, every team is unique and every organisation is unique, but as Mark says, we all have something in common – we are humans first and crave psychological safety through deep connection and a strong sense of belonging.
Once we feel this, the magic of creating high performance and amazing business results can occur.
