Podcast: Mathew Cherian on how digitisation is changing healthcare

In our latest Finfeed podcast, Mathew Cherian, CEO at Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) speaks with us about the digitisation of the healthcare industry and what the future of healthcare looks like.

Global Health is an ASX listed leading provider of Digital Health solutions to the Australasian Healthcare Industry. It offers a range of solutions to help health businesses be more efficient and deliver excellent patient care.

These include electronic medical records for health delivery organisations, client management systems for community health, patient administration systems for hospitals, practice management systems, secure messaging for connected care, patient engagement platforms and consumer health records.

Over the past 7 years, the company has invested over $7 million in R&D with the goal of Connected Health Records (CHR) to improve the productivity and efficiency for healthcare delivery organisations, streamline the patient’s journey through the healthcare system, and improve patient outcomes through more collaboration and connectivity between patients and their care teams.

This investment now looks to be bearing significant fruit for the company, with revenue forecast to grow by an estimated 12% year-on-year due to the increase in customer recurring and expansion revenue.

With expenses remaining flat, the Company expects to be EBITDA positive for the 12 months to 30-June 2020.

The company has several significant active opportunities expected in the first half or 2020-2021, while its MasterCare Client Management System for Mental Health is experiencing particularly strong demand as the incidence of people living with Mental Health issues has increased due to the pandemic, the severe bushfires and the drought.

In parallel as a direct result of COVID-19, demand for our SaaS Connected Health Records platforms is growing; in particular its HotHealth digital doorway or patient engagement hub, Lifecard Personal Health Record and ReferralNet Secure Messaging platform for connected care has increased as the healthcare eco-system embraces digital health.

Global Health is expecting a strong 12 months ahead.