Podcast: How MyFiziq is helping with health management during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has presented the biggest health and economic challenges the world has faced since the Great Depression.

Yet, there is still an inability to determine why some people contract the disease, while others present little or no symptoms at all.

What we can do, however, is better identify those who may be at more risk than others, including those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and overweight/obesity.

MyFiziq is well in the fight to encourage healthy living and battle the effects of obesity and has developed a patented mobile application that allows users to track body shapes and dimensions while performing everyday activities.

The application measures body fat indirectly through machine learning and body shape analysis.

Speaking with Finfeed today is former bodybuilder and investment banker Vlado Bosanac, the man behind MyFiziq and the MyFiziq app, a digital measuring tool for the human form.

MyFiziq CEo Vlado Bosanac

In the podcast below, we take a look at Vlado’s career, what drives him to succeed and how MyFiziq could change the weight management landscape.

MyFiziq is focused on delivering its app to several key verticals worth collectively trillions of dollars including health and fitness, medical and insurance, corporate wellness, apparel, telehealth and mobile health.

To learn more about the app and how it works, watch the video below.