Podcast: How entrepreneurial spirit is helping Packform thrive through the pandemic

Joining Finfeed today is entrepreneurial royalty: two men who are widely renowned as being Australia’s most prominent technology entrepreneurs.

Serial entrepreneur Phillip Weinman and Preston Geeting are co-founders of Packform, an online marketplace that empowers dealers to source the world’s best products for their customers and which this month was awarded Most Innovative Startup of the Year awards.

The pair speak with Finfeed about its entrepreneurial spirit and how it has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Phillip

Serial entrepreneur Phillip Weinman has founded many fast-growing companies and is a highly successful innovator, known for his track record of spotting a niche and disrupting industries with new products and services that change the sector and improve the way people live and work.

Phillip Weinman

About Preston

Preston Geeting was Vice President for the publicly listed packaging company Landsberg Orora, where he began as a sales representative and became one of the company’s most successful brokers over his 18-year career.

Both are co-founders of Packform, an online marketplace that empowers dealers to source the world’s best products for their customers and which this month was awarded Most Innovative Startup of the Year awards.