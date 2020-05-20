Podcast: How business can navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Economic recovery in the post COVID-19 landscape is going to take an enormous effort, with businesses, governments, employers and employees all having to work together to make it happen.

Those businesses that succeed in their rebuild will be the ones that have balanced hard decisions with treating their employees with respect.

There is no reason why businesses can't turn their fortunes around and do it quickly.

Finfeed's Jonathan Jackson speaks with business owner and entrepreneur Yemi Penn, who at age 24 was homeless, with a young child on the way and her dreams suddenly dissipating.

Yemi is here to tell us how she turned things around, how people can navigate the economic downturn, and how businesses can give their employees hope for the future.