Podcast: The future of the cannabis industry and what investors should expect

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at May 27, 2020, in Podcasts

Market research company Brightfield Group expects the cannabis industry in Canada to grow to $3.7 billion in 2020 compared to $1.6 billion in 2019.

Brightfield expects Cannabis 2.0 product sales to contribute $900 million this year, including cannabis-infused edibles, beverages, and vapes.

At the forefront of cannabis health product in Canada is Embark Health

Here to speak with Finfeed today about the ups and downs of the cannabis industry, cannabis in Canada and what he sees is the future of the cannabis industry is COO and director of Embark Health, Mike Curtis. Mike is an experienced former investment banker and private equity executive, who is now an active cannabis sector executive.

tags

MEDICINAL CANNABIS CANNABIS PRODUCTS CANADIAN CANNABIS CANNABIS INVESTMENTS CANNABIS STOCKS NEWS

Like this article? You may like...

Podcast: How business can navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond Podcast: What does it mean to be human? Podcast: How MyFiziq is helping with health management during the COVID-19 pandemic Podcast: How UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is helping healthcare workers
OSL’s Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Approved for Sale in Europe
May 11th

MMJ Group upbeat about Embark Health’s first B2B sale
April 28th

Embark Health licence approvals bode well for MMJ Group
April 16th

MMJ increases stake in Sequoya

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X