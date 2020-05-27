Podcast: The future of the cannabis industry and what investors should expect
Market research company Brightfield Group expects the cannabis industry in Canada to grow to $3.7 billion in 2020 compared to $1.6 billion in 2019.
Brightfield expects Cannabis 2.0 product sales to contribute $900 million this year, including cannabis-infused edibles, beverages, and vapes.
At the forefront of cannabis health product in Canada is Embark Health
Here to speak with Finfeed today about the ups and downs of the cannabis industry, cannabis in Canada and what he sees is the future of the cannabis industry is COO and director of Embark Health, Mike Curtis. Mike is an experienced former investment banker and private equity executive, who is now an active cannabis sector executive.
