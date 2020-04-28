Cannabis companies unite to help combat COVID-19
Speaking with Finfeed today about the recent volatility of the cannabis sector, its comeback, and how companies such as Canada’s WeedMD are pivoting to help the broader health sector as COVID-19 continues to put lives in danger is WeedMD CEO George Scorsis.
Scorsis is formerly President of Red Bull Canada and was instrumental in restructuring the organisation from a geographical and operational perspective, growing the business to $150M in revenue.
He was the President at Mettrum Health Corp., a leading Canadian cannabis distributor which was sold to Canopy Growth for $430 million, and before becoming WeedMD CEO, Scorsis held the role of CEO and Director of Liberty Health Sciences, an industry leader in the medical cannabis space.
About WeedMD
WeedMD is a Health Canada Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Act and its team of knowledgeable professionals are committed to providing physicians and clients the resources and guidance needed to customise the best medical cannabis treatment plan.
