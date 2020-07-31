World stocks decline amid sour economic data, ASX futures down 28 points

By Simon Herrmann. Published at Jul 31, 2020, in Market Wrap

US stocks traded mostly lower overnight while oil prices fell as government data highlighted the deep economic impacts of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump added to market uncertainty after announcing that the US elections may be postponed, however he faced an immediate pushback by top Republicans.

On the other side of the Atlantic, European markets fell sharply as poor GDP data in Germany added to the subdued mood, with the Dax falling 3.5% as all 30 companies traded in the red. UK shares followed the market lower.

ASX futures have settled 28 points lower after most markets retreated overnight.

European stocks fall sharply

US markets were somewhat mixed as gains in technology offset broader market declines, however Europe experienced a bloodbath.

The STOXX Europe 600 index ended the day 2.16% lower as most sub-indices declined. The FTSE 100 fell 2.31% to 5,989.99 points while the DAX dropped 3.45% to 12,379.65 points.

US GDP fell a staggering 32.9% annualised rate last quarter, the deepest decline since the government started compiling data. While many analysts forecast such a decline, the market as does not seem to be too bothered by these results.

The S&P 500 fell 0.38% and the Dow Jones declined 0.85%. The Nasdaq rose 0.43% after tech giants including Apple, Facebook or Amazon reported strong earnings results.

Asia-Pacific kicked the day off higher but gains were undone as trading progressed. Japan declined 0.26% and the Hang Seng fell 0.69%.

The Australian share market bucked the trend and finished in the black on Thursday with the ASX 200 benchmark index climbing 0.74% to 6,051.1 points.

The MSCI world equity index fell 2.97 points or 0.53%, to 552.5.

Gold prices retreated from all-time highs and settled at US$1,947.4, still near records. Silver dipped almost 3% after a strong rally in recent weeks.

Most oil contracts fell as WTI crude oil tumbled 2.28% to US$40.33, but Brent managed to eke out a small gain.

tags

SPI200 PRESIDENT TRUMP ASX FUTURES GLOBAL MARKETS US MARKET

Like this article? You may like...

Fed provides positive momentum in US, ASX futures up nearly 1% Depressed consumer confidence evident in US, ASX futures trending lower AUD hits 15 month high, ASX Futures up as gold makes new all-time high Overseas markets down with futures suggesting a reality check is imminent
The Early Mover in USA Uranium – GTR’s Drill Results Due in Days
July 30th

Fed provides positive momentum in US, ASX futures up nearly 1%
July 29th

Depressed consumer confidence evident in US, ASX futures trending lower
July 28th

AUD hits 15 month high, ASX Futures up as gold makes new all-time high

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X